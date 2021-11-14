Liberia vs Central African Republic prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Liberia and the Central African Republic square off at Stade Ibn Batouta in neutral Morocco on Tuesday for the final game of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The sides occupy the bottom two places in Group C and have already been eliminated from the race for the third qualifying round.

Liberia are fourth with only three points from five games, losing all bar one - a 1-0 victory over the Central African side in September. They were also beaten 2-0 by group leaders Nigeria on Saturday courtesy of two penalties.

Now, the Lone Star be hoping to at least get off the bottom of the table and finish in third place. Central African Republic, meanwhile, are hovering just a point above them after losing 2-1 to Cape Verde Islands on Saturday, their second consecutive loss of the campaign.

Liberia vs Central African Republic Head-To-Head

Their reverse fixture in September was the first official clash between the sides.

Liberia won the game 1-0.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup

🇨🇻 Cabo Verde 2-1 Central African Republic



👀 All eyes on Lagos in three days' time as the winner between Nigeria and Cabo Verde will progress to the third and final round 🌍



#WCQ | #WorldCup 🇱🇷 Liberia 0-2 Nigeria 🇳🇬🇨🇻 Cabo Verde 2-1 Central African Republic👀 All eyes on Lagos in three days' time as the winner between Nigeria and Cabo Verde will progress to the third and final round 🌍 🇱🇷 Liberia 0-2 Nigeria 🇳🇬🇨🇻 Cabo Verde 2-1 Central African Republic👀 All eyes on Lagos in three days' time as the winner between Nigeria and Cabo Verde will progress to the third and final round 🌍#WCQ | #WorldCup https://t.co/FTqQ4qMfqG

Liberia Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L

Central African Republic (all competitions): D-L-W-L-L

Liberia vs Central African Republic Team News

Liberia

Despite the loss, Liberia manager Peter Butler would still be content with his side's performance, as Nigeria needed two penalties to overcome them.

Slavia Praha midfielder Oscar Dorley is set to earn his 25th cap for the Lone Star.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

CAF @CAF_Online



Liberia grab all three points vs. Central African Republic in the battle for a



via 🎥 Match Highlights: 🇱🇷 1-0 🇨🇫Liberia grab all three points vs. Central African Republic in the battle for a #WorldCup ticket. 🌟via @FIFAWorldCup 🎥 Match Highlights: 🇱🇷 1-0 🇨🇫Liberia grab all three points vs. Central African Republic in the battle for a #WorldCup ticket. 🌟via @FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/7Meytpom0s

Central African Republic

With their hopes of progression over, head coach Raoul Savoy might hand international debuts to Brad Pirioua and Severin Tatolna. However, experienced midfielder Junior Gourrier might also come into the XI, having only made a substitute appearance in the loss to Cape Verde on Saturday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Liberia vs Central African Republic Predicted XI

Liberia (5-3-2): Tommy Songo; Mark Pabai, Jamal Arago, Prince Balde, Brem Soumaoro, Oscar Dorley; Seth Hellberg, Sampson Dweh, Marcus Macauley; Abu Kamara, Peter Wilson.

Central African Republic (4-4-2): Prince Samolah; Thibault Ban, Peter Guinari, Sadack Ndobé, Saint-Cyr Ngam Ngam; Jospin Gaopandia, Tresór Toropité, Junior Gourrier, Brad Pirioua; Karl Namnganda, Severin Tatolna.

Liberia vs Central African Republic Prediction

Both sides have been eliminated from the race for a place in the third round and only have pride at stake here. Given the lack of genuine quality in their ranks, we're predicting a low-scoring draw here.

Prediction: Liberia 1-1 Central African Republic

Edited by Vishal Subramanian