Liberia vs Equatorial Guinea Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th November 2023

Liberia host Equatorial Guinea at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex on Monday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to recover from the opening day loss.

The Lone Stars were beaten 1-0 by Malawi on matchday one in Group H. Chifundo Mphasi scored the only goal of the game in the 78th minute to give the Flames all three points.

To boost their attacking game, head coach Ansumana Keita may introduce William Jebor, who has scored 13 goals for Liberia in 24 games. Midfielder Marcus Macauley is another player who could return to the starting XI.

Meanwhile, Equatorial Guinea began their campaign in contrasting fashion, beating Namibia 1-0 in their opening qualifier. Emilio Nsue scored the only goal of the game in the 67th minute to hand the National Thunder all three points.

This comes on the back of a successful 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign which saw the side book their place in the tournament finals for the fifth time in their history.

Liberia vs Equatorial Guinea Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Liberia haven't beaten Equatorial Guinea in their previous three clashes.

Equatorial Guinea beat Liberia 2-1 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in September 2006.

The last two clashes between Liberia and Equatorial Guinea have ended in draws: 0-0 in an AFCON qualifier in June 2007 and 1-1 in a friendly game in July 2019.

Equatorial Guinea are unbeaten in six official games this year, winning four.

Equatorial Guinea have kept a clean sheet in their last two official games.

Liberia haven't won any of their six games this calendar year, losing five (all in a row).

Liberia have failed to score in their last two international games.

In six games, Equatorial Guinea's Emilio Nsue has scored in three.

Liberia vs Equatorial Guinea Prediction

Liberia have been on a low ebb this year, while Equatorial Guinea have breathed new life into their game. The National Thunder are high on confidence right now and look to be in good shape, all around. The visitors should win this one comfortably.

Prediction: Liberia 0-2 Equatorial Guinea

Liberia vs Equatorial Guinea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Equatorial Guinea to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No