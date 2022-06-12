Liberia vs Morocco prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Morocco will lock horns against Liberia at the Stade Mohammed V in the group stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Monday.

Morocco kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 win against South Africa on Friday. Strikes from Youssef En-Nesyri and Ayoub El Kaabi helped them come from behind against Bafana Bafana.

Meanwhile, this will be the first game of the qualifying campaign for Liberia, who were set to face Zimbabwe in their campaign opener.

However, the Warriors were suspended from the competition after the country's football federation was dissolved by the government.

Liberia vs Morocco Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth competitive meeting between the two teams, with the previous three clashes producing conclusive results. Morocco have two wins against their southern rivals, who have just one win in this fixture.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams since 1987, when Liberia secured a 2-1 win in a friendly.

Liberia form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-L.

Morocco form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-L.

Liberia vs Morocco Team News

Liberia

Liberia coach Peter Butler has taken a 23-men squad to Morocco. There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for the Lone Star.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Morocco

The Atlas Lions have been training with a 27-man strong squad for the upcoming game.

As this will be the last game of the June international break, coach Vahid Halilhodzic is expected to opt for a strong starting XI.

There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for them as well heading into this game.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Liberia vs Morocco Predicted XIs

Liberia (4-4-2): Junior Yeanaye (GK); Prince Balde, Mark Pabai, Jamal Arago, Sampson Dweh; Seth Hellberg, Murphy Dorley, Marcus Macauley, Allen Njie; Moussa Sanoh, Kpah Sherman.

Morocco (5-3-2): Yassine Bounou (GK); Adam Masina, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss, Ryan Mmaee, Achraf Hakimi; Azzedine Ounahi, Nordin Amrabat, Adel Taarabt; Ayoub El Kaabi, Youssef En-Nesyri.

Liberia vs Morocco Prediction

Liberia have not scored in their three friendly games in 2022, and their struggles in front of the goal could continue against Morocco.

The game is taking place in Casablanca, so Morocco will have home advantage .

Morocco will look to continue their winning ways and are not expected to drop points at home. The Atlas Lions should secure an easy win.

Prediction: Liberia 1-3 Morocco.

