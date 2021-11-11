Liberia vs Nigeria prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Liberia and Nigeria will battle for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

Liberia are billed as the hosts of the game but the fixture will take place in a neutral venue in Morocco.

The 'home' side come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Cape Verde last month. Ryan Mendes scored on the stroke of fulltime to give the Islanders all three points.

Nigeria enacted instant revenge for their 1-0 defeat to the Central African Republic on home turf on matchday three. They secured a 2-0 victory in the match played in Cameroon, with Leon Balogun and Victor Osimhen getting on the scoresheet.

The victory helped the Super Eagles hold on to top spot in Group C, having garnered nine points from four matches so far. Liberia sit at the bottom of the table on three points.

Liberia vs Nigeria Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 15 occasions in the past and Nigeria have been significantly superior with 10 victories to their name.

Liberia were victorious on three occasions while two matches in the past ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in September when Kelechi Iheanacho's brace helped Nigeria to a 2-0 victory on home turf in the reverse fixture.

Liberia form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Nigeria form guide: W-L-W-W-D

Liberia vs Nigeria Team News

Liberia

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the Lone Star.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Nigeria

The big news for the west Africans was the return of former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo after a two-year absence. The 32-year-old announced his international retirement after guiding Nigeria to a third-placed finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations but has rescinded his decision.

Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi return to the fold after missing last month's qualifiers through injury. Oghenekaro Etebo is still sidelined until the new year with a torn quad muscle.

Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze recently made a return from a long-term injury and was also recalled to the national team.

Rangers full-back Calvin Bassey has been dropped and remains eligible for Italy or England, having not made a competitive appearance last month.

Injury: Oghenekaro Etebo

Suspension: None

Liberia vs Nigeria Predicted XI

Liberia (3-4-3): Ashley Williams (GK); Sampson Dweh, Alvin Maccornell, Prince Balde; Marcus Macauley, Allen Njie, Seth Hellberg, Oscar Dorley; Aubu Kamara, Kpah Sherman, Ayouba Kosiah

Nigeria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maduka Okoye (GK); Zaidu Sanusi, Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina; Frank Onyeka, Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo; Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Osimhen

Liberia vs Nigeria Prediction

The visitors are overwhelming favorites and have vastly superior players to Liberia and will be keen to hold on to their advantage at the summit of the standings.

Barring an unlikely upset, Nigeria should comfortably see out the game. We are backing the three-time African champions to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Liberia 0-3 Nigeria

Edited by Shardul Sant