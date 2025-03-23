Liberia vs Sao Tome Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th March 2025 

Liberia host Sao Tome at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville on Monday for their clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Ranked 145th in the world, the Lone Stars are looking to pick themselves up from a loss earlier this week and return to winning ways.

Mario Marinică's side succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Tunisia, as Hazem Mastouri struck the only goal of the game in the fourth minute.

They remained with seven points in five games and in third place of the Group H standings. Having never qualified for the World Cup before, Liberia would be better served if they start picking up wins sooner rather than later.

On the other hand, Sao Tome are rock-bottom without a single point in the bag. The Warriors of the Equator have lost all five of their qualifying games so far, scoring just one goal and conceding 12 times as their progression hopes are all but over.

Ranked 189th in the world, the island side are one of the weakest teams in the draw as their wait for a first appearance at a major international competition is set to continue.

Liberia vs Sao Tome Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Interestingly, this will be just the second meeting between the sides in history.

Liberia and Sao Tome met for the first time in June 2024 at the ongoing World Cup qualifiers. The Lone Stars won it 1-0, courtesy of a 90th minute strike from Sheikh Sesay.

Sao Tome haven't won a game since beating Mauritius 1-0 in March 2022, a run stretching back by nine games. They've also lost each of their last three.

After going their first five games of 2024 unbeaten, Liberia have lost five of their next eight, including a 1-0 defeat to Tunisia this week.

The Lone Stars are ranked 145th in the world; Sao Tome are a further 44 places adrift.

Liberia vs Sao Tome Prediction

Liberia haven't enjoyed the best of runs in the qualifiers but have certainly made a case for themselves. Sitting only four points behind the second-placed team, the Lone Stars are very much alive in the race to qualify.

With Sao Tome losing all five games in the campaign, Liberia shouldn't have any issues seeing off the minnows.

Prediction: Liberia 2-0 Sao Tome

Liberia vs Sao Tome Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Liberia to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

