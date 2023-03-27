Liberia vs South Africa Prediction and Betting Tips | March 28, 2023 

Liberia host South Africa at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia on Tuesday (March 28) in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The two sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw on Friday (March 24), which saw the Bafana Bafana squander a two-goal lead. A first-half brace from Lyle Foster had the hosts 2-0 up inside 22 minutes as Hugo Broos' side were on their way to victory.

However, the momentum changed after the break when the Lone Stars turned the screw and clawed their way back into the game. Tonia Tisdell halved the deficit in the 68th minute, but they still needed another goal to eke out a point, and cometh the hour, cometh Mohammed Sangare.

The Liberian No.20 came off the bench and popped up with a 91st-minute equaliser to force a share of the spoils. After two games in Group K, Liberia and South Africa are now level on points with one apiece from two games, with the former third by virtue of more away goals scored.

Having made only two appearances in the AFCON finals, the west African side are on course for their third and a first appearance since 2002. Meanwhile, South Africa, looking to return to the tournament after their last stint in 2019, need a win to boost their qualifying chances.

Liberia vs South Africa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liberia and South Africa have clashed only thrice, and two of them have ended in draws, including the last one on Friday (1-1).

South Africa beatLiberia in their first meeting in December 2000 (2-1 in the AFCON qualifiers).

South Africa are unbeaten in eight clashes but have drawn their most recent two (1-1 vs Angola and 2-2 vs Liberia).

Excluding the 2022 African Nations Championship, Liberia are winless in seven games, losing five,

South Africa have kept two clean sheets in their last five games.

Liberia vs South Africa Prediction

With both sides set to face group leaders and heavyweights Morocco (who've already qualified for the tournament) in their last qualifying game, they will aim for a win here. However, such a scramble could see them draw once more.

Prediction: Liberia 1-1 South Africa

Liberia vs South Africa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

