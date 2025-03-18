Liberia vs Tunisia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19th 2025

Liberia and Tunisia are in action for the first time in 2025 when they square off at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday. This will be the first meeting between the two nations since September 2016, when the Eagles of Carthage secured a comfortable 4-1 victory in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Liberia wrapped their schedule for 2024 on December 28, when they suffered a 3-0 thrashing against Senegal in the second of their friendly double-header, six days after both sides played out a 1-1 stalemate.

Before that, Thomas Kojo’s men endured a poor outing in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers as they failed to win five of their six matches, losing four and claiming one draw to finish rock-bottom in Group E.

Liberia now return to action in the World Cup qualifiers, where they secured a 1-0 victory over Sao Tome and Principe last June, having managed one point from their first three games.

Tunisia, meanwhile, head into Wednesday’s clash as one of 10 sides yet to suffer defeat in the World Cup qualifiers, having picked up three wins and one draw from their four matches so far.

With 10 points from a possible 12, Sami Trabelsi’s men currently lead the way at the top of Group H, two points above second-placed Namibia and three above Wednesday's hosts in third place.

Tunisia suffered a 1-0 loss against Gambia in the AFCON qualifiers last time out. However, eight points from their six games were enough to help see them to a second-placed finish in Group A.

Liberia vs Tunisia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last 10 meetings between the sides, Tunisia boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Liberia have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Tunisia are unbeaten in their last six competitive away matches, picking up two wins and four draws since January 2024.

Liberia have failed to win seven of their last eight matches across all competitions, losing five and claiming two draws since September 2024.

Liberia vs Tunisia Prediction

Liberia have enjoyed a solid qualifying campaign so far, and considering that they could move level with Tunisia at the top of Group H, we expect them to go all out on home soil.

However, given the gulf in class and quality between the two nations, we are backing the Eagles of Carthage to come away with the desired result at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

Prediction: Liberia 0-2 Tunisia

Liberia vs Tunisia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tunisia to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of Tunisia’s last eight games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of the visitors’ last five outings)

