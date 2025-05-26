Libertad vs Alianza Lima Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2025

The stakes are high for Alianza Lima when they visit the La Huerta Stadium to face Libertad in the Copa Libertadores Group D finale on Tuesday. While the hosts are guaranteed a spot in the knockout stages, Nestor Gorosito’s men are rock-bottom in the table, albeit only below third-placed Talleres on goal difference.

Lucas Sanabria came up clutch for Libertad as he netted a dramatic 95th-minute winner to hand them a 1-0 victory over General Caballero in their Paraguayan Primera Division clash at the weekend.

Before that, Sergio Aquino’s side were on a run of 10 back-to-back matches without a win across all competitions, losing three and claiming seven draws since mid-April.

Libertad now turn their focus to the Copa Libertadores, where they have reached the knockout stages with one game to spare as they sit secure in Group D with eight points from their five matches.

On the other hand, it has been a topsy-turvy campaign for Alianza Lima, who find themselves on the brink of elimination from the Copa Libertadores and continental football altogether.

Gorosito’s men have picked up one win from their five games so far while losing three and claiming one draw to collect four points and sit rock-bottom in the table, level on points with third-placed Talleres in the Sudamericana qualifying spot.

Alianza head into Tuesday’s crunch tie off the back of picking up two consecutive victories in the Peruvian Liga 1 and will look to keep the ball rolling at the La Huerta Stadium.

Libertad vs Alianza Lima Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last five meetings between the sides, Libertad boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, compared to Alianza Lima’s one victory.

Alianza’s only victory against Aquino’s men came in April 2023, when second-half goals from Marco Aldair Rodriguez and Pablo Sabbag fired them to a 2-1 away win.

Libertad are unbeaten in 16 of their last 18 home games across all competitions, claiming 12 wins and four draws since late October.

Alianza have lost just one of their most recent five away matches while picking up two wins and two draws since the start of April.

Libertad vs Alianza Lima Prediction

Alianza Lima need maximum points here if they are to sneak into the Copa Sudamericana qualifying spot and we expect them to go all out at the La Huerta Stadium.

Libertad can afford to take their foot off the gas, having already booked their spot in the knockout phase, and we predict the visitors will do just enough to secure all three points.

Prediction: Libertad 1-2 Alianza Lima

Libertad vs Alianza Lima Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Alianza Lima to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of their previous five encounters)

