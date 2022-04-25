Libertad vs Athletico Paranaense prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Libertad will welcome Athletico Paranaense to the Estadio Nicolas Leoz for a Copa Libertadores fixture on Tuesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 4-0 home win over 12 de Octubre in the Paraguayan Primera Division on Saturday. All four goals came after the break to guide them to the win.

Athletico Paranaense secured maximum points with a 1-0 home win over Flamengo in the Brazilian Serie A. David Terans scored from the spot midway through the first half to inspire the win.

Athletico Paranaense @AthleticoPR Veja a repercussão da vitória do Furacão sobre o Flamengo!



#Athletico Veja a repercussão da vitória do Furacão sobre o Flamengo! 🎥 Veja a repercussão da vitória do Furacão sobre o Flamengo!#Athletico

The two sides will turn their attention to the continent where they currently occupy the top two spots in Group B. Libertad sit atop the standings on four points, joint-level with Athletico-PR but ahead on goal difference.

Libertad vs Athletico Paranaense Head-to-Head

The two sides were paired in the 2005 Copa Libertadores. Athletico Paranaense won both legs with a 3-1 aggregate victory.

The hosts have managed three wins from their last five matches, drawing one, while Athletico have three wins and two losses from their last five matches in all competitions.

Libertad form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Athletico Paranaense (all competitions): W-W-L-W-L

Libertad vs Athletico Paranaense Team News

Libertad

Hugo Martínez is the only known injury concern for the home side. There are no suspension concerns for Libertad to worry about.

Injuries: Hugo Martínez

Suspension: None

Athletico Paranaense @AthleticoPR Veja a repercussão da vitória do Furacão sobre o Flamengo!



#Athletico Veja a repercussão da vitória do Furacão sobre o Flamengo! 🎥 Veja a repercussão da vitória do Furacão sobre o Flamengo!#Athletico

Athletico Paranaense

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visiting side ahead of this encounter.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Libertad vs Athletico Paranaense Predicted XI

Libertad (4-4-2): Martin Silva (GK); Miguel Samudio, Diego Viera, Gilberto Flores, Ivan Piris; Lorenzo Melgarejo, Cristian Riveros, Hernesto Benitez, Rodrigo Bogarin; Roque Santa Cruz, Julio Enciso

Athletico Paranaense (4-4-2): Leonardo Linck (GK); Ze Ivaldo, Pedro Henrique, Daniel Lima, Abner; Pablo Siles, Christian, David Terans; Davi Araujo, Pablo, Romulo

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Libertad vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction

The two sides are in an early battle for top spot in their group and are likely to go all out for the win, which could translate into plenty of goalscoring opportunities.

Libertad have home advantage, which gives them a slight edge, but Athletico Paranaense are more than capable of leaving Paraguay with something. We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Libertad 2-2 Athletico Parananense

Edited by Peter P