Libertad vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | June 27th 2023

Libertad will welcome Atletico Mineiro to the Estadio Defensores del Chaco in their final group-stage match of the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday.

The final spot in the knockout stage is still up for grabs as the hosts have six points from five games thus far, three fewer than the visitors. They will have to record a win by a margin of three goals or more to finish second in the Group G standings.

The hosts suffered a 1-0 away loss to Athletico Paranaense in their previous outing, which allowed the Brazilian team to book their spot in the knockout stage. They are winless in their last three games in all competitions and were held to a 1-1 draw by Sportivo Ameliano in the Paraguayan Primera División earlier this month.

The visitors have recorded back-to-back wins in their last three matches in the competition and recorded a 1-0 away win over Alianza Lima last time around, with Hulk scoring the only goal of the match.

Libertad vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns three times thus far, with all meetings taking place in the group stage of the Libertadores. All three games have produced conclusive results, with a couple of wins for the hosts and one win for the visitors.

All three meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with the visitors failing to score in two games.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 6-5 in five games in the competition thus far and also have the better defensive record, conceding four goals, while the hosts have shipped in six goals.

The hosts have suffered defeats in their two home games in the Libertadores this season.

The hosts have failed to score in two of their last three games, the visitors meanwhile have scored one goal apiece in their last three games.

Libertad vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Repollero have seen a drop in form recently and have gone winless after recording five wins in a row in May. They have suffered defeats in their two home games in the Libertadores and will look to sign off for the group-stage campaign with a win. They are playing their first game in two weeks and will be well-rested for this tie.

Galo have also struggled a bit recently, with just two wins from their last seven games. They have scored one goal apiece in these seven games. Luiz Felipe Scolari's men will be playing their third match in five days, so fatigue might be a factor.

Considering the struggles of both teams in recent games, we expect the two teams to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Libertad 1-1 Atletico Mineiro

Libertad vs Atletico Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Paulinho to score or assist any time - Yes

