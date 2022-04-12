Libertad vs Caracas FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Libertad host Caracas FC in their upcoming Copa Libertadores group stage fixture on Wednesday.

Both sides got their campaigns underway in the continental competition with a draw last week as the hosts were held to a 1-1 stalemate by The Strongest FC, with Caracas playing out a goalless draw at Athletico Paranaense.

The hosts warmed up for the game with a 3-1 win against Sol de America in their Division Profesional fixture to retain pole position in the league standings. The visiting side snapped their six-game winless run with a 3-2 win over Venezuela Primera Division leaders Deportiva Lara.

CONMEBOL Libertadores @Libertadores Así quedaron las posiciones de los ocho grupos de la CONMEBOL



#GloriaEterna Así quedaron las posiciones de los ocho grupos de la CONMEBOL #Libertadores después de la primera fecha. 🔝🏆 Así quedaron las posiciones de los ocho grupos de la CONMEBOL #Libertadores después de la primera fecha.#GloriaEterna https://t.co/a4HYhe5wnW

Libertad vs Caracas FC Head-to-Head

This will be the third meeting between the two sides, with the previous two also coming in the group stages of the Copa Libertadores. They were drawn in Group H in the 2020 edition and recorded a win in their home games.

Libertad form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Caracas FC form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-D-L

Libertad vs Caracas FC Team News

Libertad

Hugo Martínez underwent knee surgery last month and remains a long-term absentee for the home side. There are no fresh injury concerns for Libertad and a similar starting XI from the first game is expected from manager Daniel Garnero.

Injury: Hugo Martinez

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Caracas FC

Los Rojos del Ávila named a 22-man squad for the opening fixture of the competition and, as per the latest information available, the same group will travel to Asuncion on Wednesday.

There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for the visiting side in this game.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Libertad vs Caracas FC Predicted XI

Libertad Predicted XI (4-4-2): Martin Silva (GK); Iván Piris, Daniel Bocanegra, Diego Viera, José Canale; Héctor Villalba, Hernesto Caballero, Cristhian Riveros, Lorenzo Melgarejo; Julio Enciso, Roque Santa Cruz

Caracas FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alain Baroja (GK); Eduardo Fereira, Carlos Rivero, Diego Osío, Sandro Notaroberto; Vicente Rodríguez, Carlos Suarez; Kwaku Bonsu Osei, Luis Ramírez, Luis González; Samson Akinyoola

Libertad vs Caracas FC Prediction

The hosts have scored 26 goals in their eight league games so far and are the favorites here due to their home advantage. Caracas have seven goals in seven league games and are expected to struggle in the final third against Gumarelo.

We expect the hosts to triumph over their northern rivals.

Prediction: Libertad 2-1 Caracas FC

Edited by Peter P