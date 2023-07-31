Libertad vs Fortaleza Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd August 2023

Libertad will entertain Fortaleza at Estadio Defensores del Chaco in the Copa Sudamericana round of 16 on Wednesday.

Libertad vs Fortaleza Preview

The hosts are gradually shaking off their disappointment from the Copa Libertadores, following their elimination in the group stage. Libertad were transferred to the Copa Sudamericana, with Tigre becoming their first victim in the knockout round playoffs. They defeated the Argentines 3-1 on aggregate to qualify for the round of 16.

Gumarelo are in sparkling form and will enter the meeting on the back of five straight wins in all competitions. Libertad are facing Fortaleza for the first time, although they have played against other Brazilian clubs in the past. The hosts topped the Paraguayan top-flight’s first phase and are currently leading the second.

Fortaleza earned direct qualification to the round of 16 following their success in the Copa Sudamericana group stage. They finished atop Group H with 15 points, seven points ahead of second-placed San Lorenzo. The Brazilian side are reaching the round of 16 of this competition for the first time

Tricolor finished eighth in the Brazilian Serie A last season and currently sit ninth after 16 rounds of matches. They are winless in their last four outings and will head into the clash on the back of two straight defeats. Fortaleza’s defense is causing anxiety as they have conceded seven times in their last five matches.

Libertad vs Fortaleza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Libertad have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches at home.

Libertad have scored 12 goals and conceded four in their last five matches in all competitions.

Libertad are participating in the Copa Sudamericana for the 15th time while Fortaleza are making their second attempt.

Fortaleza have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Libertad have won their last five matches while Fortaleza have won once and lost four times.

Libertad vs Fortaleza Prediction

Libertad will hope to maintain their recent momentum in the first leg thanks to their abundant resources. Oscar Cardozo is topping the Paraguayan top flight with 10 goals while Lorenzo Melgarejo and Héctor Villalba boast six each.

Fortaleza will endeavor to redress their poor away form in Asuncion as they aim to secure a favorable outcome. They have lost their last three matches on the road.

Libertad will likely have an edge based on their great form and home advantage.

Prediction: Libertad 3-1 Fortaleza

Libertad vs Fortaleza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Libertad to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Libertad to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Fortaleza to score - Yes