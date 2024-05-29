Libertad vs Nacional prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2024

Libertad will host Nacional at the Estadio Dr. Nicolas Leoz on Friday in the final round of the 2024 Copa Libertadores campaign. The home side have struggled for results in the Copa Libertadores this season but will guarantee a spot in the Copa Sudamericana with just a point on Friday.

They were beaten 2-0 by group leaders River Plate in their last group game and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target throughout the match.

Nacional, meanwhile, have performed well in the continental showpiece this season and have now secured a spot in the knockout stages of the tournament. They beat Tachira 1-0 in their last match, with Alexis Castro heading home the sole goal of the game early after the restart.

Libertad vs Nacional Head-to-Head

Friday's game will mark the 10th meeting between Libertad and Nacional. The hosts have won three of their previous matchups while the visitors have won the other six.

The two sides last faced off in the reverse meeting of Friday's fixture which the visitors won 2-0.

Libertad Form Guide in Copa Libertadores: L-D-L-W-L

Nacional Form Guide in Copa Libertadores: W-D-W-L-W

Libertad vs Nacional Team News

Libertad

Martin Silva and Hector Villalba both remain injured and will miss out on Friday's game.

Injured: Martin Silva, Hector Villalba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nacional

The visitors will be without the services of Mateo Antoni, Renzo Sanchez and Thiago Helguera this weekend as the trio are all injured. Alexis Castro and Diego Polenta are both suspended and will also miss the trip to Paraguay.

Injured: Mateo Antoni, Renzo Sanchez, Thiago Helguera

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alexis Castro, Diego Polenta

Libertad vs Nacional Predicted XI

Libertad Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Rodrigo Morinigo; Ivan Ramirez, Luis Cardozo, Diego Viera, Nestor Gimenez; Hernesto Caballero; Ivan Franco, Lucas Sanabria, Bautista Merlini, Matias Espinoza; Roque Santa Cruz

Nacional Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luis Mejia; Gabriel Baez, Juan Izquierdo, Franco Romero, Leandro Lozano; Christian Oliva, Sanabria Magole; Gaston Gonzalez, Mauricio Pereyra, Antonio Galeano; Gonzalo Carneiro

Libertad vs Nacional Prediction

Libertad are on a run of back-to-back victories and have won just one of their previous seven matches. They have lost just two of their last 12 home games and will be looking forward to Friday's game.

Nacional are on a three-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last 10 games. They have won their last four games on the road and should avoid defeat here.

Prediction: Libertad 1-1 Nacional

