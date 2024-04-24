Libertad vs River Plate Prediction and Betting Tips | April 24th 2024

The Copa Libertadores returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Libertad and River Plate square off at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Group H on Tuesday.

This will be the first meeting between the sides since they met in the Copa Sudamericana group stage back in October 2014, when the Argentine won both home and away fixtures.

Libertad maintained their fine run of results in the Paraguayan top flight as they picked up a 2-0 victory over Sportivo Trinidensen last time out.

Ariel Galeano’s men have now picked up nine wins and five draws in their 14 Primera Division matches to sit at the top of the league table with 32 points from 14 matches.

Libertad now return to the Copa Libertadores, where they secured a much-needed 3-0 victory over Deportivo Táchira on April 10, one week after suffering a 2-0 loss to Nacional in the Group H opener.

River Plate, on the other hand, suffered a quarter-final exit from the Argentine Primera Division playoff as they were beaten 3-2 by Boca Juniors on Sunday.

Before that, Martín Demichelis’ men were on a four-match winning streak, a run which has seen them rise to the top of the Primera Division Group A standings.

River Plate now turn their attention to the Copa Libertadores, where they have won their opening two matches in Group H, scoring four goals and keeping two clean sheets so far.

Libertad vs River Plate Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last 10 meetings between the sides, River Plate boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Libertad have picked up just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Libertad are unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions, claiming four wins and one draw since a 2-0 loss against Nacional on April 3.

River Plate have won all but one of their most recent five matches, with Sunday’s defeat against Boca Juniors being the exception.

Libertad vs River Plate Prediction

Libertad have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and will head into the midweek clash with sky-high confidence.

However, River Plate boast a slightly superior and more experienced squad and we fancy them holding out for a share of the spoils at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco.

Prediction: Libertad 2-2 River Plate

Libertad vs River Plate Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been less than five bookings in Libertad’s last nine games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of River Plate’s last eight outings)