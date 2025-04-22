Libertad vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23rd 2025

Libertad will welcome Sao Paulo to the Estadio Dr. Nicolás Leoz in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday. Both teams have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign, with the hosts winning their two games and Tricolor Paulista recording one win.

Gumarelo defeated Alianza Lima 1-0 in their campaign opener and defeated Atlético Talleres 2-0 at home earlier this month. They are winless in their last two games and lost 3-1 at home to Guaraní in the Paraguayan Primera División.

The visitors won 1-0 away against Atlético Talleres in their campaign opener and were held to a 2-2 draw by Lima earlier this month. They are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions. They returned to winning ways after four games last week with a 2-1 home triumph over Santos in the Brazilian Serie A.

Libertad vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met twice thus far, with the meetings taking place in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana in 2011. Both teams recorded home wins and the hosts progressed to the next round 2-1 on aggregate.

The hosts have won their last three games in the Libertadores, keeping two clean sheets.

Libertad have lost just one of their last five home games in the Libertadores, recording three wins.

Sao Paulo have failed to score in four of their last seven away games in all competitions.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five away games in the Libertadores, keeping four clean sheets.

The visitors have lost one of their last 11 games in the Libertadores, with that loss registered on penalties against reigning champions Botafogo last season.

Libertad vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Repollero suffered a 3-1 home loss against Guaraní last week, their first league defeat in all competitions since November 2024. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in six of their last seven games and will look to improve upon that record.

Tricolor Paulista extended their unbeaten streak across all competitions to seven games last week and will look to continue that form here. They have won just one of their last four away games in all competitions, failing to score in two games while keeping two clean sheets.

Both teams have a good recent record in the Libertadores and will likely settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Libertad 1-1 Sao Paulo

Libertad vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

