Libertad vs Tachira Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2024 

Libertad Asuncion and Deportivo Tachira will trade tackles in a Copa Libertadores fixture on Tuesday (April 9th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 comeback victory over Guarani at the same venue in the Paraguayan Primera Division. All three goals were scored in the first half, with Paul Riveros putting the visitors ahead in the 15th minute before Diego Viera and Oscar Cardozo scored within two minutes to turn the game around.

Deportivo Tachira, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Universidad Central in the Venezuelan Liga FUTVE over the weekend. Brayan Hurtado broke the deadlock in first half injury time while Daniel De Sousa stepped off the bench to seal the win with practically his first touch in the 84th minute.

The Gold-and-Black will now turn their focus to the continental competition, where their opening game saw them suffer a 2-0 loss at home to River Plate last week. Libertad, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Nacional.

Libertad vs Tachira Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides. Deportivo Tachira have two wins to their name while Libertad were victorious once.

Their most recent meeting came in February 2010 when Libertad claimed a 3-1 home win to advance with a 3-2 aggregate win in the Libertadores qualifiers.

Seven of Tachira's last eight games across competitions have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Libertad's defeat to Nacional is the only loss they have suffered in 13 competitive games this season (eight wins).

Tachira are winless in six away games played this season (four draws).

Libertad vs Tachira Prediction

Libertad have been in relatively fine form throughout the season. However, this form was not translated into the Libertadores in their opening game. Nevertheless, they enter this game as favorites on paper.

Tachira also suffered defeat in their opening game and another loss here would leave them with a mountain to climb, if they are to qualify to the knockout rounds. Their last nine games have produced under 2.5 goals and another cagey game could be on the cards.

We are backing the home side to claim all three points with a narrow win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Libertad 1-0 Tachira

Libertad vs Tachira Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Libertad to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals