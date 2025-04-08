Libertad vs Talleres Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8th 2025

Libertad will welcome Talleres to Estadio Tigo La Huerta in the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday. The hosts will seek to maintain their impressive run while the visitors hope to avoid another setback.

Libertad vs Talleres Preview

Libertad snatched a 1-0 away win over Alianza Lima on matchday one of Group D. It was the Paraguayans' 17th outing without a defeat. They are expected to extend their impressive form when they take on the visitors on matchday two. Libertad and Talleres are set to face off against each other for the very first time.

Gumarelo are still searching for their first Copa Libertadores title after 20 participations, with their best record being a semi-final finish in 1977 and 2006. They earned qualification for this edition as runners-up of the 2024 Paraguayan Primera División. After 12 matches in the new season, Libertad are eight points clear atop the table on 30 points.

Talleres were beaten at home 1-0 by Brazilian side São Paulo on matchday one. The setback was a big disappointment for the Argentine side - losing at home to a Brazilian side. The rivalry between the countries in football also spreads to club competition. Talleres will hope to return to winning ways but Libertad are a tall order.

Matadores are one of the seven Argentine teams participating in the 2025 Copa Libertadores. They earned their ticket as vice champions of the 2024 Argentine Primera División. Talleres are enduring an unpleasant campaign in the new season, with just two wins out of 12 matches so far. They sit eighth on 12 points in Zone B.

Libertad vs Talleres Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Libertad have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Libertad are unbeaten in their last 10 matches at home across all competitions.

Libertad have scored 10 goals and conceded only two in their last five matches.

Talleres have won once and drawn four times in their last five matches on the road.

Libertad have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches while Talleres have won once, drawn twice and lost twice. Form Guide: Libertad – W-W-D-W-W, Talleres – W-L-D-D-L.

Libertad vs Talleres Prediction

Libertad are second placed in Group D behind São Paulo, although both are tied on three points. Libertad are not expected to miss the chance to go top.

Talleres must prove they are ready for the continental challenge despite their poor campaign in the domestic league.

Libertad are the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Libertad 3-1 Talleres

Libertad vs Talleres Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Libertad to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Libertad to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Talleres to score - Yes

