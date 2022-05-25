Libertad vs The Strongest prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Libertad will play host to The Strongest at Estadio Defensores del Chaco in the Copa Libertadores on Thursday.

The upcoming clash is part of the final matchday of the Copa Libertadores 2022 group stage. Both teams are in Group B – the only group where all four teams can still qualify for the next round.

Libertad are leaders, tied on seven points with Brazilian club, Athletico Paranaense. Thursday’s meeting is also a reverse fixture for the two sides involved - Libertad and The Strongest. Their previous encounter ended in a 1-1 draw in La Paz. Strengthening their position and sealing qualification will be Gumarelo’s main goal.

The Strongest are third in Group B with six points. They can easily qualify for the second tier competition - the Copa Sudamericana round of 16. However, the Bolivians appeared solely focused on the Copa Libertadores.

They have been held to a draw three times and are yet to win on the road. A win in Asuncion would hand the Tigre qualification to the next round. But beating Libertad at home is a tall order. The Strongest need to be stronger than they have been so far in the campaign if they are to bring home the bacon.

The stakes are high for both teams. Libertad will fight to the death to book their place in the next round while The Strongest will spare no effort to get through.

Libertad vs The Strongest Head-to-Head

In their five previous clashes, Libertad won three times while two matches ended in draws. On the domestic front, Libertad have been impressive. They are on top of the Apertura standings with 44 points after 17 matches played. The Strongest are also doing well back home. They are second in Liga de Futbol Profesional Boliviano.

Libertad form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W.

The Strongest form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-D-L.

Libertad vs The Strongest Team News

Libertad

Hugo Martinez and Julio Enciso sustained injuries from previous matches and will not be available for this encounter.

Club The Strongest @ClubStrongest



El Tigre llegó a Asunción la madrugada de este martes y por la tarde se entrenará de cara a su partido del jueves con Libertad, en busca del pase a octavos de final de la CONMEBOL Libertadores



#EstoEsTheStrongest 🟨 El #Tigre en AsuncionEl Tigre llegó a Asunción la madrugada de este martes y por la tarde se entrenará de cara a su partido del jueves con Libertad, en busca del pase a octavos de final de la CONMEBOL Libertadores El #Tigre en Asuncion 🇵🇾🐯El Tigre llegó a Asunción la madrugada de este martes y por la tarde se entrenará de cara a su partido del jueves con Libertad, en busca del pase a octavos de final de la CONMEBOL Libertadores 🏆#EstoEsTheStrongest 🟨⬛️ https://t.co/b3sZKNXRsa

Injury: Hugo Martinez, Julio Enciso.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

The Strongest

Ismael Benegas, Gabriel Esparza and Oscar Ribera have been suspended for the upcoming game.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Ismael Benegas, Gabriel Esparza, Oscar Ribera.

Unavailable: None.

Libertad vs The Strongest Predicted Xls

Libertad (4-5-1): Ignacio Don (GK), Alexander Barboza, Diego Viera, Ivan Piris, Marcelo Diaz, Hernesto Caballero, Matias Espinoza, Bautista Merlini, Hector Villalba, William Mendieta, Roque Santa Cruz

The Strongest (4-1-4-1): Guillermo Viscarra (GK), Juan Aponte, Adrian Jusino, Gonzalo Castillo, Diego Wayar, Cristian Esparza, Juan Bautista Cascini, Fernando Saucedo, Luciano Ursino, Yvo Calleros, Martin Sebastian Prost

Libertad vs The Strongest Prediction

Libertad have recorded wins in four of their last five home matches. They have been flawless in their last five league matches, scoring a total of 10 goals in their five victories. The Gumarelo are in good shape and look very motivated ahead of Thursday’s meeting.

The Strongest can’t be overlooked. They boast the largest victory in Group B, against none other than second-placed Athletico, whom they defeated 5-0 on matchday four. They could have their say in Asuncion.

Libertad are expected to carry it off at home and will do anything to avoid a slip up.

Prediction: Libertad 3-1 The Strongest

