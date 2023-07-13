Libertad vs Tigre Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13, 2023

Libertad entertain Tigre at Estadio Defensores del Chaco in the Copa Sudamericana on Thursday (July 13).

The two sides haven't met since clashing in the Copa Libertadores group stage in 2013, with Tigre dominating Libertad. The hosts failed to qualify for this year’s Copa Libertadores Round of 16, leading to their drop to the Copa Sudamericana.

Gumarelo Repollero got back to winning ways last weekend following a four-game winless streak across competitions. They have impressed at home, winning three of their last clashes. Libertad topped the Paraguayan Primera División first tournament and are second in the final stage.

Tigre, meanwhile, finished second in Group D of the Copa Sudamericana group stage to qualify for the knockout round playoffs. The Argentine side were hoping to clinch a direct passage to the Round of 16 but lost the top spot to Sao Paulo. The Brazilian team achieved a near-flawless run to top the group with 16 points.

With three matchdays to end the 2023 Argentine Primera División season, El Matador sit in 19th place, which is below continental qualification. Last season, they finished seventh to secure qualification for the Copa Sudamericana. Tigre may not return to the competition next year if things stand as they are.

Libertad vs Tigre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met twice, with each side winning once while playing away.

Libertad have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five home games.

Libertad have scored seven goals against three conceded in their last five home games.

Tigre have won once and lost four times in their last five road games across competitions.

Libertad have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five games, while Tigre have won twice and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Libertad: W-D-D-L-L; Tigre: W-L-L-L-W

Libertad vs Tigre Prediction

Libertad have three players sidelined with injuries, including influential winger Antonio Bareiro. They have three players in the top flight’s scoring charts. Oscar Cardozo has scored ten goals, while Lorenzo Melgarejo and Hector Villalba have netted six times apiece.

Meanwhile, despite Tigre’s low position in the standings, they have a player in the league’s top ten scorers - Mateo Retegui - who boasts 11 goals. He scored once in the Copa Sudamericana group stage.

Nevertheless, Libertad are expected to win based on their superior form and home advantage.

Prediction: Libertad 3-1 Tigre

Libertad vs Tigre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Libertad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Libertad to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Tigre to score - Yes

