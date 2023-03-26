Libya v Tunisia Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th March 2023 

Libya host Tunisia at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi on Tuesday in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, looking to avenge their earlier loss.

The Eagles of Carthage beat the Mediterranean Knights 3-0 in Tunis on Friday courtesy of goals from Youssef Msakni, Ali Maaloul and Haythem Jouini.

Following the latest round of games, Tunisia remained at the top of Group J with seven points in three games, while Libya are in third with just three.

Having secured such a convincing win, Tunisia's head coach Jalel Kadri could field the same XI here, even though he has options to shake his side up.

Jouini, who scored their third goal last week, made a fine impression on his debut and will be gunning for his first start with the national team.

Libya v Tunisia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 32 clashes between the north African neighbors, with Tunisia winning 19 times over Libya and losing on six occasions.

Libya last beat Tunisia in June 2015 (1-0 in the African Nations Championship).

Tunisia have won their last five encounters with Libya.

Tunisia haven't conceded a single goal in the AFCON qualifiers so far. Gabon are the only other team who are yet to ship in a goal.

Libya have lost their last three games, their worst run since October-November 2021 (3).

Tunisia have won their last two games and could make it three in a row for the first time since June-September 2022 (3).

Tunisia have kept three clean sheets in their last four games.

Tunisia's last five goals have all come from different players.

Libya v Tunisia Prediction

Libya are trailing the top two in the group by three points but they aren't out of the race yet. The Mediterranean Knights can be a tough nut to crack on home soil and will give their north African neighbors a serious run for their money.

Tunisia, however, are a good team with talented players all across the field. They managed to beat then-defending world champions France in the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Eagles of Carthage may not have it as easy as they did in Tunis, but they should still prevail here.

Prediction: Libya 1-2 Tunisia

Libya v Tunisia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tunisia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

