Libya vs Angola Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20th 2025

Libya will host Angola at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium on Thursday in another round of their 2026 FIFA World Cup CAF qualifiers. The hosts will fancy their chances of getting a result that could send them to the top of their group table.

The Mediterranean Knights suffered their only loss in the qualifiers so far in a 1-0 defeat away to Cape Verde in June and are tied on seven points with the same opponents but only one point behind group leaders Cameroon. The hosts went unbeaten from September 2023 to June 2024, winning seven and drawing three of 10 games but have struggled for results of late, with just one win in their last seven outings. They will be looking to return to form in the later rounds of the qualifiers.

Angola suffered their first loss in 16 games in a 1-0 defeat against Lesotho in December and will be keen to start another unbeaten streak on their return to international football this week. The visitors, who have picked up one win and three draws in four World Cup qualifiers, earned a point in a 1-1 draw against Cameroon last time out and could also end the fifth round as group leaders with a win on Thursday.

Libya vs Angola Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have only ever met four times and are evenly matched across those games, with both sides winning a game apiece and their remaining two contests ending in 1-1 draws.

Both sides featured in the same group during the last World Cup qualifiers and were both eliminated in the group stages.

Only Côte D'Ivoire and Tunisia have conceded fewer goals than Angola (1) after four games in the CAF 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Libya are currently ranked 118th on the FIFA World Rankings while Angola are ranked 85th.

Libya vs Angola Prediction

The sides are equally matched going into this fixture and Libya are unlikely to receive much of a boost from their home advantage, having failed to win any of their last three games on home soil.

Palancas Negras will be satisfied to earn a draw but will hope their much better form, squad and recent solid defensive performances will be enough to give them a win.

Prediction: Libya 0-1 Angola

Libya vs Angola Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Angola to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts’ last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last seven matches)

