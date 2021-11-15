Libya vs Angola prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Libya and Angola will trade tackles in a dead-rubber 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Gabon on Friday. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 54th minute.

Angola played out a 2-2 draw with Egypt on home turf. Helder Costa and M'Bala Nzola scored first-half goals to put the Palancas Negras two goals up but Egypt rallied back to secure a draw and qualify for the playoff stage.

Angola and Libya have already been eliminated from the qualifier but will battle to avoid finishing bottom of Group F.

Libya vs Angola Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides and they each have one win apiece while one previous game ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September when Omar Al Khoja's first-half strike helped Libya secure a 1-0 away win.

The hosts have lost their last three matches on the bounce while Angola have won one of their last five matches.

Libya form guide: L-L-L-W-W

Angola form guide: D-L-W-L-L

Libya vs Angola Team News

Libya

Mohamed Zubya will miss the game through suspension.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Mohamed Zubya

Angola

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Libya vs Angola Predicted XI

Libya Predicted XI (4-5-1): Muad Allafi (GK); Motasem Sabbou, Sanad Al Warfali, Naji Daraa, Abdalaf Sherif; Mansour Rezk, Muaid Ellafi, Mohammed Touhami, Omar Al Khoja, Hamdou Elhouni; Shamikh Faraj

Angola Predicted XI (4-4-2): Hugo Marques (GK); Eddie Afonso, Jonathan Buatu, Kialonda Gaspar, To Carneiro; Domingos Andrade, Mario, Jeremie Bela, Cesar Souza; Mateus Galiano, Helder Costa

Libya vs Angola Prediction

Libya started the qualifying series brightly before a poor run in their last three matches saw their FIFA World Cup aspirations evaporate. Nevertheless, the Mediterranean Knights are slight favorites to finish the campaign on a high in front of their fans.

Angola showed their capability in the 2-2 draw with Egypt and the visitors can also push Libya to the limit if they perform at an optimum.

Considering that nothing but pride is on the line, neither side are likely to up the ante which could translate into a cagey game. However, we are backing Libya to emerge victorious with a narrow win.

Prediction: Libya 1-0 Angola

Edited by Peter P