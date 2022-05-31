Libya vs Botswana prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Libya will welcome Botswana to Benina Martyrs Stadium in Benghazi for the first matchday of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on Wednesday.

Libya have appeared only three times in the continental competition. Their best record remains a second-place finish at the 1982 edition held at home. Armed violence and political instability in recent years forced the Mediterranean Knights and club sides to play most of their home matches outside the North African country.

However, the team have trained and played in front of local fans recently, and look set to take on Botswana in Benghazi.

Botswana will be attempting to make their second appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations following their debut in 2012 when they crashed out in the group stage. Head coach Adel Amrouche has considerably reshaped the Dipitse since his appointment in 2019. Although the team did not qualify for the 2021 AFCON, they looked vibrant and promising during the qualifiers. The upcoming qualification will show if enough progress has been made or not.

Libya are considered to be the strongest team in Group J after Tunisia. However, Equatorial Guinea and Botswana should not be underestimated.

Libya vs Botswana Head-to-Head

There have been no encounters between these two African national teams in the last five years.

Libya form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-D

Botswana form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-L

Libya vs Botswana Team News

Libya

Muaid Ellafi sustained a cruciate ligament injury and is not available for this qualifier.

Injury: Muaid Ellafi.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Botswana

There have been no reports of injuries or suspensions for Botswana.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Libya vs Botswana Predicted Xls

Libya (4-4-2): Mohamed Nashnush (GK), Sanad Al Warfali, Ali Salama, Ahmed El Trbi, Ali Youssef, Salah Fakroun, Mohammed Al Tuhami, Mouad Eissa, Noor Aldeen Al Qulaib, Hamdou Elhouni, Mohamed Zaabia

Botswana (4-2-3-1): Kabelo Dambe (GK), Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Simisani Mathumo, Mosha Gaolaolwe, Tendai Kesekile, Gape Gaogangwe, Kutlwelo Mpolokang, Thatayaone Kgamanyane, Kobamelo Kebaikanye, Kabelo Seakanyeng, Tumisang Orebonye

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Libya vs Botswana Prediction

Botswana coach Amrouche could play a huge role in the clash. The Belgian-Algerian coached Libya in 2018. Much of the players in that outfit are still available for this match. He knows the strengths and weaknesses of the Knights, according to his statements during a recent interview.

However, he admitted that the Libyan team have improved over the past few years and that it would not be easy for Botswana in Benghazi. The first home game of the qualifiers is the most important. Libya are not going to take it lightly. They will aim for full points ahead of their trip to Equatorial Guinea in a few days.

Libya are expected to win the match considering their strength and cohesion. However, Botswana will endeavor to launch their campaign with a strong statement.

Prediction: Libya 2-0 Botswana

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far