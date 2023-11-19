Libya vs Cameroon Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st November 2023 

Libya host Cameroon at the Benina Martyrs Stadium in Benina on Tuesday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, as both sides look to build on their last win.

Hosts Libya began their qualifying campaign with a narrow 1-0 defeat of Eswatini on Friday.

Ahmed Krawa'a scored the only goal of the game in the 53rd minute as the Mediterranean Knights began their quest for qualification on a winning note.

Ranked 126th in the world, Libya are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, having begun the year with five consecutive defeats.

Also starting their journey towards the World Cup with a win in Group D was Cameroon, who overcame Mauritius 3-0 at home. Bryan Mbeumo opened the scoring in the added minutes of the opening stanza, before Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and Frank Magri added two late goals to consolidate the victory.

As a result, Cameroon took top spot in the group with Libya right behind them.

Following an incredible-yet-short journey at the Qatar showpiece last year, which saw them draw 3-3 against Serbia and beat Brazil 1-0 in a historic result, the Indomitable Lions are looking to secure consecutive appearances in the mundial.

Libya vs Cameroon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven previous clashes between the sides, with Cameroon winning four times and Libya winning just once.

Libya's only ever win over Cameroon came in June 2012, a 2-1 victory in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

In seven official games this year, Cameroon have won just twice: 3-0 vs Burundi in a 2023 AFCON qualifier and 3-0 vs Mauritius in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Libya are unbeaten in their last six official games, having started the year with five consecutive losses.

Libya are looking to win three consecutive games for the first time since December 2013-January 2014.

Cameroon could win consecutive games for the first time since December 2022-January 2023.

Libya vs Cameroon Prediction

Libya enter the tie on the back of a good run and could give Cameroon a serious run for their money. The Indomitable Lions boast a stellar attacking lineup and have the might to overcome their hosts.

Prediction: Libya 1-3 Cameroon

Libya vs Cameroon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cameroon to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes