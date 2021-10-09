Libya vs Egypt prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Libya and Egypt will battle for three points on matchday four of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the 28 March Stadium in Benghazi on Monday.

Both sides clashed in the first leg on Friday, with VfB Stuttgart forward Omar Marmoush scoring the match-winner for Egypt four minutes into the second half.

That win on home soil helped the Pharoahs reclaim top spot in Group F from their north African rivals. Egypt have garnered seven points from three matches while Libya are one point below them.

KingFut.com @King_Fut FT: Egypt 1-0 Libya.The Pharaohs restore the group lead thanks to @OmarMarmoush ’s fantastic strike.Thoughts? 🤔 FT: Egypt 1-0 Libya.The Pharaohs restore the group lead thanks to @OmarMarmoush’s fantastic strike.Thoughts? 🤔 https://t.co/J7bwdw9FUW

The result of the return leg could go a long way in determining who qualifies for the next round and the two sides will give their all for victory.

Libya vs Egypt Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 19 occasions in the past and Egypt have an overwhelmingly better record with 13 wins to their name.

Libya were victorious in three matches while three previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came on Friday when Egypt's victory on home turf propelled them ahead of the Mediterranean Knights to the summit of the group.

The hosts are currently on a 12-game unbeaten run since being eliminated by South Africa on home turf in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. Libya's loss in Cairo halted a two-game winning run.

Libya form guide: L-W-W-L-L

Egypt form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Libya vs Egypt Team News

Libya

Libya coach Javier Clemente has named a 27-man squad to dispute the qualifiers against North African rivals Egypt. The squad is primarily composed of home-based players, with only four players plying their trade outside the Libyan Premier League.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Egypt

Carlos Queiroz named a strong 24-man squad for the double-header against Libya. The squad is headlined by red-hot Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah. VfB Stuttgart forward Omar Marmoush marked his international debut with a goal and could keep his spot in attack.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Libya vs Egypt Predicted XI

Libya Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mohamed Nashnoush (GK); Mohamed El-Mounir, Moatasem Sabbou, Sanad Al-Warfali, Abdallah El-Sherif; Faisal Albadri, Al Musrati, Hamdo ElHouni; Muaid Ellafi, Mohamed Soula, Mohamed Zubya

Egypt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mohamed El Shenawy (GK); Ahmed El Fatouh, Ahmed Hegazi, Ayman Ashraf, Akram Tawfik; Abdallah Bekhit, Ahmed Sayed, Mohamed Elneny; Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Mohamed, Omar Marmoush

Libya vs Egypt Prediction

Libya proved to be a hard nut to crack in Cairo and they will be buoyed even further on home turf.

Egypt are slight favorites to edge the game but will have to significantly up the ante if they are to leave Benghazi with all three points. The visitors have superior players within their ranks but we are backing the spoils to be shared with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Libya 1-1 Egypt

