Libya vs Equatorial Guinea Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6th 2023

Libya will welcome Equatorial Guinea at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium in the final group-stage match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Wednesday.

The hosts are in last place in the Group J table with just one win in the five games thus far. Having earned just three points in the campaign, they have been eliminated from the qualifiers.

The visitors are atop the Group J table with four wins in five games. With 12 points to their name, they have booked their spot in the main event and if they secure a win in this match, they'll finish as the table toppers.

The hosts last qualified for the AFCON finals in 2012 and will need to try their luck in the 2025 qualifiers. The visitors, meanwhile, have booked their place in the group stage for the second edition in a row, having made it to the quarter-finals last time around.

Libya vs Equatorial Guinea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off five times in competitive games thus far. All games have produced conclusive results, with the visitors having a 4-1 lead in wins.

The visitors recorded a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture in June last year, recording their third win in a row over the hosts.

The hosts' only win over the visitors came in the African Nations Championship in 2018.

They first met in the group stage of the 2012 AFCON, with the visitors recording a 2-0 win.

The visitors have kept three clean sheets in their four wins against the hosts.

The hosts have failed to score in their last three AFCON qualifiers.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets.

Libya vs Equatorial Guinea Prediction

The Mediterranean Knights have suffered five defeats in their last six games in all competitions, failing to score in four games in that period. At home, they have fared well, with just one defeat in the last six outings.

Nzalang Nacional have already secured their place in the group stage of the competition, so this match is a mere formality for them. Nonetheless, having won four games in a row in the qualifiers, they will look to finish their qualification campaign on a winning note.

They have struggled in their recent away games, suffering four defeats in five games. Nonetheless, considering their current form and impressive record against the hosts, we expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Libya 0-1 Equatorial Guinea

Libya vs Equatorial Guinea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Equatorial Guinea to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Guinea to keep a clean sheet - Yes