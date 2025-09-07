Libya vs Eswatini Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8th 2025

Libya will entertain Eswatini at Benghazi International Stadium in FIFA World Cup qualification on Monday. The hosts are hoping to put their campaign back on track.

Libya vs Eswatini Preview

Libya stunned Angola at home 1-0 on matchday seven. Both teams shared the spoils in the previous clash, with Angola hoping to prevail at home, but they suffered the contrary. Libya seem to have emerged from that game stronger and more determined, and we could see an extension of that performance on matchday eight.

The Mediterranean Knights sit third in Group D – four points behind third-placed Cameroon and five behind group leaders Cape Verde. Those gaps could be reduced if Libya succeed in claiming full points against Eswatini. The mission doesn’t look impossible for the hosts, as the visitors have nothing more to fight for.

Trending

Eswatini were sent to the cleaners 3-0 by Cameroon on the previous matchday. It was their fifth defeat since the qualifiers began. They have managed two draws, which leaves them with two points on the floor of Group D. Eswatini have been eliminated from 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Sihlangu Semnikati have recorded just one victory since March 2024 in all competitions, drawing seven times and losing on eight occasions. They most probably have no ambitions in these qualifiers and are at peace with their fate. Their trip to Libya may not be different from the others they have made in this campaign so far.

Libya vs Eswatini Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Libya have recorded two wins, three draws and five losses in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Libya have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Libya scored four goals and conceded four in their last five matches in all competitions.

Eswatini have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Libya have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches, while Eswatini have drawn thrice and lost twice. Form Guide: Libya – W-L-D-D-W, Eswatini – L-L-D-D-D.

Libya vs Eswatini Prediction

Libya will play their next match at home, and will hope to achieve a flawless score in both games to boost their standing in the group.

Eswatini will certainly be on the receiving end in this game, but they could play well with less pressure on them.

Libya are the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Libya 3-1 Eswatini

Libya vs Eswatini Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Libya to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Libya to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Eswatini to score - Yes

