Libya vs Mauritius prediction, preview, team news and more | 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Libya host Mauritius at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi on Thursday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to climb into the top two spots of Group D.

The Mediterranean Knights began their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Eswatini followed by a 1-1 draw with Cameroon. With four points in the bag, the North African side sit in third position, behind Cameroon (1st) and Cape Verde (2nd) on goal difference.

Adding more wind to their sails has been their form this year, with Libya winning four of their five games and drawing once, although that stalemate came in their most recent outing.

Milutin Sredojevic's side will be looking to translate that form into their qualifiers this month against Mauritius and Cape Verde, and boost their progression hopes.

Mauritius are not the most formidable opposition right now, as they are winless in their qualifying campaign after two games and just one point in the bag. The Dodos also lost both their official games this year, coming against Chad in a two-legged AFCON qualifier which the island nation lost 3-1 on aggregate.

Their winless run now stands at four games.

Libya vs Mauritius Head-To-Head

This is the first official clash between the sides in history. Mauritius are winless in their last five games, losing four, whereas Libya are unbeaten in 13 matches, last facing defeat against Botswana in an AFCON qualifier in June 2023; this year, the side have won four times in five outings.

Mauritius last won a game nearly a year ago, against Angola on 10 July in the 2023 COSAFA Cup, as Marie Francois' goal earned them a 1-0 win

Libya vs Mauritius Team News

Libya

Benghazi-based Faisal Al Badri will be looking to make a mark in his home city. Ahmed Krawa'a, who has three goals in eight games, will be aiming to add to his burgeoning tally.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mauritius

Star striker Ashley Nazira will be relied upon for goals here. He has netted 10 times in 27 appearances for the island outfit, while veteran goalkeeper Kevin Jean-Louis is expected to take his place between the sticks.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Libya vs Mauritius Predicted XI

Libya XI (4-4-2): Murad Al-Wuheeshi; Subhi Al-Dhawi, Sanad Ali, Abdelaziz Ali, Talal Farhat; Husayn Awadh, Osama Al-Sarit, Hussain Taktak, Faisal Al-Badri; Ahmed Kraouaa, Abdulmuyassir Boushibah.

Mauritius XI (4-3-3): Kevin Jean-Louis; Wilson Mootoo, Lindsay Rose, Dylan Collard, Marcus Dimanche; Allan Wan Kut Kai, Kevin Baru, David Aristide; Adrien Francois, Aurelien Francois, Yannick Aristide.

Libya vs Mauritius Prediction

Libya are breathing fire at the moment and are the in-form side in this matchup. The Mediterranean Knights can easily take apart a struggling Mauritius and boost their progression hopes with a victory.

Prediction: Libya 2-0 Mauritius