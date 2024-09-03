Libya vs Rwanda Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th September 2024

Libya host Rwanda at the Tripoli Stadium in Tripoli on Wednesday in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The sides have been drawn alongside Nigeria and Benin in Group D.

Ranked 117th in the world, Libya are looking to end their AFCON drought and reach the next edition of the competition. Having made three appearances at the continental tournament, Fursan al-Mutawasit's last qualification came in 2012, when the side went out in the group stages after winning just once in three games.

Since then, it has been a series of disappointments for the North African side, which has also been besieged by problems back home. But in the last year, there has been a visible change.

In their last 15 games, Libya have lost just once: a 1-0 defeat to Cape Verde in June this year in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. They are looking to carry that form into the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

On the other hand, Rwanda begin their quest for a second AFCON tournament, having made their debut back in 2004. The Wasps have had a good run lately, losing just once from their last seven matches: a 1-0 loss to Benin in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Libya vs Rwanda Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight clashes between the sides in the past, with Libya beating Rwanda four times and losing just once.

Rwanda's only ever win over Libya came in May 2014, a 3-0 victory in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Libya are unbeaten in their last four clashes against Rwanda, winning three and drawing once.

Rwanda have kept a clean sheet in three of their four official clashes this year. In the only game they failed to do so, the Wasps conceded just once: a 1-0 loss to Benin in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Libya vs Rwanda Prediction

Libya and Rwanda have both looked strong lately, not losing many games in recent months and being competitive against a wide range of opponents. This could make for a tense game between them, with the sides eventually playing out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Libya 1-1 Rwanda

Libya vs Rwanda Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

