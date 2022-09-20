Libya vs Zambia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21, 2022 

Libya and Zambia will square off in an international friendly in Benghazi on Wednesday (September 21).

The two teams failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. They will use the game to continue their preparations for their return to competitive action when the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers resume in March 2023.

Libya and Zambia will participate in a friendly tournament scheduled to take place in Libya between September 21 and 27. Mali will be the third team in the tournament.

The hosts have not been in action since falling to a 2-0 defeat at Equatorial Guinea in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in June. Mohamed Touhami's own goal and Fedrico Bikoro's 84th-minute penalty helped the Nzalang Nacional claim maximum points.

Zambia, meanwhile, secured a 2-1 comeback victory over Comoros at home in a Nations Cup qualifier in June. Zambia's domestic-based squad have been in action since then but failed to qualify for the Africa Nations Championship, falling to a 1-0 aggregate defeat to Mozambique.

Libya vs Zambia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on eight previous occasions. They have two wins apiece, while three games have ended in a share of the spoils.

This will be their first meeting since 2012. They clashed in Group A of the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations, where they played out a 2-2 draw, en-route to Zambia topping the group and winning the tournament.

Libya's six matches have seen at least one team fail to find the back of the net.

Zambia's last seven games have witnessed three or more goals.

Libya vs Zambia Prediction

Libya are more compact in their style and are likely to defend deep to limit the threat posed by their visitors. Zambia are more direct and expansive, but playing away from home could limit their attacking drive.

Both managers are likely to prioritise trying out new players and perfecting tactics rather than going all out for the win. That could translate into a game of few chances.

Although either team could nick a win, the spoils are likely to be shared in a cagey stalemate.

Prediction: Libya 0-0 Zambia

Libya vs Zambia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

