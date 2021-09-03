Liechtenstein 0-2 Germany: Player ratings as Timo Werner and Leroy Sane kick-off Hansi Flick era with a win | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Unimpressive Germany beat minnows Liechtenstein 2-0 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Timo Werner and Leroy Sane were on target in either half for Die Mannschaft to kick-off the Hansi Flick era with a win.

The Chelsea man broke the deadlock just minutes before half-time after tapping home a pass from Jamal Musiala.

Until then, the visitors lacked attacking flair despite keeping possession, a narrative which continued into the second-half too.

However, Sane put some gloss on the scoreline with a second goal in the 77th minute, giving his former Bayern Munich manager a winning start to life as the new Germany coach.

Here are the player ratings for Germany:

Bernd Leno - 6.5/10

Liechtenstein were so toothless in attack that Leno might as well have cooked up barbeques in goal. He was merely a bystander in the game and didn't have to make a single save.

Ridle Baku - 6.5/10

In only his second appearance for Germany, the 23-year-old ran his socks off the right-flank and provided an outlet for the attack. He laid a few crosses too, although most of them were wayward.

Thilo Kehrer - 7/10

With Liechtenstein's attack virtually non-existent, he faced no challenge defensively. So, the PSG centre-back instead helped in building from the back. He completed 98% of his passes and completed all seven long-ball attempts too.

Niklas Sule - 7.5/10

Sule was just a better version of Kehrer, doing the same things with a greater degree of composure and effectiveness. He even managed to get a few shots away, although none of them were on target.

Robin Gosens - 7.5/10

Germany's best player at Euro 2020, Gosens displayed shades of those performances here too. He was a huge menace down the left flank and the most dangerous player in terms of shots attempted. One came off the woodwork too.

Robin #Gosens has hurt his left foot and cannot continue. We'll see this one out with 10 men 🤕#DieMannschaft #LIEGER 0-2 pic.twitter.com/Nr8VMxyBJt — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) September 2, 2021

Ilkay Gundogan - 7/10

The midfield maestro was heavily involved in the proceedings and kept Liechtenstein busy with his attacking prowess.

Joshua Kimmich - 7/10

The Germany captain once again ran the show from midfield and showed an exemplary work-rate. He laid 88% of his passes and made four long balls, but his crosses came up to nothing.

Jamal Musiala - 7/10

While he offered no great shakes, Musiala surely deserves credit for creating the first goal with some astounding footwork.

Kai Havertz - 6.5/10

The Chelsea star toiled for an hour, struggling to impose himself on the game. To his credit, Havertz did lay out a couple of sublime passes.

Leroy Sane - 8/10

An electric performance from the estranged Bayern Munich winger, who was key to orchestrating their tempo, created a lot of chances. Laid four key passes and completed five dribble attempts, too.

Leroy Sane has scored his first ever goal for Germany in a World Cup qualifier.



The winger finally opens his account.😅 pic.twitter.com/cQORig6Agi — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 2, 2021

Timo Werner - 7/10

Werner broke the deadlock for Germany by latching onto Musiala's pass after racing in behind the Liechtenstein defense. Otherwise, he was anonymous.

Timo Werner has scored his first goal in 10 competitive appearances for both Chelsea and Germany.



Finally. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/oHFQXqFJUP — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 2, 2021

Substitutes

Serge Gnabry - 7/10

The Bayern Munich star brought a lot of flair and pace to Germany's attack but nothing came of it.

Marco Reus - 6.5/10

He nearly got a second goal for Germany in the 73rd minute but his effort was blocked.

Jonas Hofmann - 5.5/10

Hofmann knitted some good passes together from the right but overall just okay.

Leon Goretzka - 7/10

It only took a few minutes after coming on for Goreztak to make an impact, assisting Sane for his goal with a nice flick-on.

Florian Wirtz - N/A

Bayer Leverkusen's boy wonder didn't get much time tonight. But his services will surely be needed in the coming days.

