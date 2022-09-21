Liechtenstein vs Andorra prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23 

Liechtenstein will host Andorra at the Rheinpark Stadium in Vaduz on Thursday in the UEFA Nations League in what's essentially a dead rubber.

Neither team is in contention to get promoted to League C and have only pride at stake. Without a single point from four games, Liechtenstein are at the bottom of Group 1 in League D, having scored just once.

The Blue-Reds have lost their last ten games across competitions and haven't won since beating Luxembourg in a friendly in October 2020, a run stretching to 22 games.

Andorra, meanwhile, have accumulated four points from as many games but cannot gain promotion to League C, as Latvia are leading with 12.

Liechtenstein vs Andorra Head-To-Head

There have only been three clashes between Liechtenstein and Andorra before, with the former drawing first blood in August 2012 before losing their next two.

That includes a 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture in June.

Liechtenstein Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Andorra Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-W

Liechtenstein vs Andorra Team News

Liechtenstein

The Blue-Reds have called up a 30-man squad for this month's fixtures against Andorra and Moldova.

Captain and veteran midfielder Nicolas Hasler is just one goal shy of entering Liechtenstein's top three scorers of all time. Manager Martin Stocklasa has called up four uncapped players - Lorenzo Lo Russo, Jonas Hilti, Manuel Mikus and Jakob Lorenz.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Andorra

The Tricolors have named a 23-man squad for this month's Nations League double-header, but their veteran defender, top scorer and appearance maker Ildefons Lima misses out. Joel Guillen and Eric Vales are in line to make their international debut.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ildefons Lima

Liechtenstein vs Andorra Predicted XIs

Liechtenstein (3-4-2-1): Benjamin Buchel; Andreas Malin, Rafael Grunenfelder, Marco Wolfinger; Nicklas Beck, Livio Meier, Simon Luchinger, Andrin Netzer; Noah Frick, Nicolas Hasler; Ridvan Kardesoglu

Andorra (4-4-2): Xisco Pires; Chus Rubio, Albert Alavedra, Max Llovera, Emil Garcia; Marc Rebes, Xavi Vieira, Jordi Rubio, Victor Bernat; Albert Rosas, Ricard Fernandez

Liechtenstein vs Andorra Prediction

With nothing at stake besides pride, a dull encounter between the two minnows could ensue in Vaduz.

However, that doesn't necessarily mean a draw, as Liechtenstein are on a rough patch since the last two years. Andorra could take advantage of the same and come away with a win.

Prediction: Liechtenstein 0-1 Andorra

