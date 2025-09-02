Liechtenstein vs Belgium Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2025

Liechtenstein will face Belgium at the Rheinpark Stadion on Thursday in another round of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side have endured an unsurprisingly woeful start to their qualifying campaign and have a near insurmountable task ahead of them in their next game as they sit rock-bottom in Group J with no points.

They were brushed aside by Wales in their last qualifying game, losing 3-0 to the Dragons in Cardiff, where they failed to register a single shot attempt. They were then thrashed 4-0 by Scotland in a friendly clash last time out as they recorded yet another goalless outing.

Belgium, meanwhile, had to settle for a point in their group opener back in June as they played out a 1-1 draw with North Macedonia. They picked up their first win of the qualifiers in their second game as they beat Wales 4-3, almost inexplicably squandering a three-goal lead before star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne restored their advantage late in the day.

The visitors sit third in their group with four points from an obtainable six and will be targeting back-to-back victories this week.

Liechtenstein vs Belgium Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two nations.

Liechtenstein have the worst offensive and defensive records in Group J so far with no goals scored and eight conceded in three matches.

Belgium have featured in the last three World Cups and have missed out on just two editions of the global showpiece since 1982.

The Blue-Reds are the lowest-ranked nation in Group J, sitting in 204th place in the latest FIFA rankings. The Red Devils are the highest-ranked in the group as they sit eighth.

Liechtenstein vs Belgium Prediction

Liechtenstein are on an abysmal six-game losing streak across all competitions, scoring just one goal in that period. They are badly mismatched ahead of the midweek clash and will likely look to sit back and avoid a blowout defeat in front of their home fans.

Belgium have won two of their three games and should have very little trouble winning this one comfortably, although they will need to be wary of complacency.

Prediction: Liechtenstein 0-5 Belgium

Liechtenstein vs Belgium Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Belgium to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last eight matches)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More