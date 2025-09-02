Liechtenstein vs Belgium Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2025

Liechtenstein will face Belgium at the Rheinpark Stadion on Thursday in another round of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side have endured an unsurprisingly woeful start to their qualifying campaign and have a near insurmountable task ahead of them in their next game as they sit rock-bottom in Group J with no points.
They were brushed aside by Wales in their last qualifying game, losing 3-0 to the Dragons in Cardiff, where they failed to register a single shot attempt. They were then thrashed 4-0 by Scotland in a friendly clash last time out as they recorded yet another goalless outing.
Belgium, meanwhile, had to settle for a point in their group opener back in June as they played out a 1-1 draw with North Macedonia. They picked up their first win of the qualifiers in their second game as they beat Wales 4-3, almost inexplicably squandering a three-goal lead before star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne restored their advantage late in the day.
The visitors sit third in their group with four points from an obtainable six and will be targeting back-to-back victories this week.
Liechtenstein vs Belgium Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two nations.
- Liechtenstein have the worst offensive and defensive records in Group J so far with no goals scored and eight conceded in three matches.
- Belgium have featured in the last three World Cups and have missed out on just two editions of the global showpiece since 1982.
- The Blue-Reds are the lowest-ranked nation in Group J, sitting in 204th place in the latest FIFA rankings. The Red Devils are the highest-ranked in the group as they sit eighth.
Liechtenstein vs Belgium Prediction
Liechtenstein are on an abysmal six-game losing streak across all competitions, scoring just one goal in that period. They are badly mismatched ahead of the midweek clash and will likely look to sit back and avoid a blowout defeat in front of their home fans.
Belgium have won two of their three games and should have very little trouble winning this one comfortably, although they will need to be wary of complacency.
Prediction: Liechtenstein 0-5 Belgium
Liechtenstein vs Belgium Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Belgium to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last eight matches)