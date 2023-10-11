Liechtenstein vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13, 2023

Liechtenstein seek their first points in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers when they host Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Rheinpark Stadion on Friday (October 13).

The hosts failed to stop the rot last time out, as they suffered a 3-0 thrashing to Slovenia at the Tehelne Pole Stadium. Konrad Funfstuck’s men have lost 19 games across competitions since a 1-1 draw with Armenia in September 2021.

Liechtenstein are one of six sides yet to pick up a point in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. They're rooted to the bottom of Group J after six games.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, meanwhile, were sent crashing back to earth last time out, when they fell to a slender 1-0 loss against Iceland. Before that, Savo Milosevic’s side snapped their three-game losing streak courtesy of a 2-1 home win over Liechtenstein last month.

With six points from as many games, Bosnia are fifth in their qualifying group, level on points with fourth-placed Iceland.

Liechtenstein vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bosnia have been dominant in the fixture, winning eight of the previous nine meetings.

Liechtenstein are yet to taste victory against Milosevic’s men. The two sides played out a goalless draw in a friendly in August 1999.

Bosnia are winless in eight away games across competitions, losing five, since a 2-0 win over Kazakhstan in October 2021.

Liechtenstein are on an eight-game losing streak and winless in 31 outings across competitions since a 2-1 friendly victory over Luxembourg in October 2020.

Liechtenstein vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction

Bosnia and Herzegovina will lick their lips as they go against an out-of-sorts Liechtenstein side who are without a win since October 2020. Expect a one-sided affair, with Bosnia to claim all three points.

Prediction: Liechtenstein 0-3 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Liechtenstein vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bosnia and Herzegovina

Tip 2: First-half winners - Bosnia (Bosnia have led at half-time in five of their last six meetings with Liechtenstein.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in their last six clashes.)