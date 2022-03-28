Liechtenstein vs Faroe Islands prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly 2022

Liechtenstein and the Faroe Islands clash at the Pinatar Arena in Spain for an international friendly on Tuesday.

The Blue-Reds are winless in 17 games since beating Luxembourg in October 2020, losing 14 of them, including each of their last five.

Ranked 191th in the world, Martin Stocklasa's side were battered 6-0 by Cape Verde on Friday, their fifth game in a row where they have failed to score.

The Faroe Islands haven't covered themselves in much glory either, going five games without a victory since beating Moldova in a World Cup qualifying match in September last year.

Their poor run included a 0-0 draw with Gibraltar last weekend, another friendly.

Liechtenstein vs Faore Islands Head-To-Head

The minnows have only met each other six times in history, with the Faroe Islands winning on all six occasions.

This includes a stunning 5-1 thumping of the Blue-Reds in a friendly game last June.

Liechtenstein Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Faore Islands Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-L

Liechtenstein vs Faore Islands Team News

Liechtenstein

The Blue-Reds haven't scored in any of their last five games and will have to fix that if they are to avoid losing again.

Experienced midfielder and captain Nicolas Hasler is just one goal away from becoming the side's joint third-highest scorer of all time.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Faroe Islands

The National Team played out a goalless stalemate against Gibraltar on Saturday but manager Hakan Ericson could still make a few changes, giving some of his other players a chance to start.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Liechtenstein vs Faroe Islands Predicted XI

Liechtenstein (4-5-1): Benjamin Büchel; Seyhan Yildiz, Andreas Malin, Rafael Grünenfelder, Philipp Ospelt; Nicolas Hasler, Aron Sele, Dennis Salanović, Livio Meier, Noah Frommelt; Roman Spirig.

Faroe Islands (4-2-3-1): Gunnar Nielsen; René Shaki Joensen, Odmar Færø, Hørður Askham, Viljormur Davidsen; Sølvi Vatnhamar, Gunnar Vatnhamar; Gilli Rólantsson Sørensen, Hallur Hansson, Meinhard Olsen; Klæmint Olsen.

Liechtenstein vs Faroe Islands Prediction

This international friendly is a clash between two lowly ranked sides without a great deal of genuine quality in their ranks.

Given the poor run of form that both teams have experienced in the last few games, we're predicting a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Liechtenstein 1-1 Faroe Islands

