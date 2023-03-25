Liechtenstein vs Iceland Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2023

Liechtenstein and Iceland go head-to-head at the Rheinpark Stadion in Group J of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers on Sunday (March 26).

Having suffered defeats in their group opener, both sides will look to bounce back and get their campaign up and running. Liechtenstein were denied a dream start to their quest for a place in Germany, as they were thrashed 4-0 by a rampant Portugal side on Thursday (March 23).

While becoming the most capped player in men’s international football, Cristiano Ronaldo netted twice to ensure that Roberto Martinez kicked off his tenure as the Selecao boss on a winning note. The Blue-Reds have now lost 14 games across competitions, with their last win coming in October 2020, when they edged out Luxembourg 2-1 in a friendly.

Meanwhile, Iceland suffered an opening-day defeat too, as they were thrashed 3-0 by Bosnia and Herzegovina. Arnar Vidarsson’s men have now failed to win their last three games since the Baltic Cup final in November, where they edged out ten-man Latvia on penalties.

However, Iceland will fancy their chances of an immediate bounce-back, as they're on a run of three wins against Liechtenstein.

Liechtenstein vs Iceland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from their last nine meetings, Iceland have been dominant in the fixture.

Liechtenstein’s only victory in the fixture came in October 2009, when they edged out Vidarsson's men 3-0 at the Rheinpark Stadion, while the spoils have been shared twice.

Iceland have won all but one of their last five games against Liechtenstein, with a 1-1 draw in August 2010 being the exception.

Liechtenstein are on a horror run of 14 defeats across competitions and are winless in 26 outings since 2010.

Iceland are winless in three games, losing twice, since their Baltic Cup triumph in November.

Liechtenstein vs Iceland Prediction

Coming off the back of opening-day defeats, Liechtenstein and Iceland will head into the weekend in search of a morale-boosting result. Iceland boast a significantly superior and more experienced squad and should pick up a fourth straight win over the hosts.

Prediction: Liechtenstein 0-2 Iceland

Liechtenstein vs Iceland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Iceland

Tip 2: First-half winners - Iceland (Iceland have led at the interval in their last five games against Liechtenstein.)

Tip 3: Less than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of Iceland’s last nine games.)

