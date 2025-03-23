Liechtenstein vs Kazakhstan Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2025

Liechtenstein will host Kazakhstan at the Rheinpark Stadion on Tuesday in another round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The hosts will hope to pick up their first points of the qualifying round against one of the weaker sides in an overall difficult group.

Ad

Liechtenstein kicked off their World Cup qualifying campaign with a disappointing 3-0 home loss against North Macedonia on Saturday and now sit at the bottom of the group. The hosts’ only win in 46 games since 2020 came in a friendly against Hong Kong in October 2024 but the side will remain hopeful of putting an end to that disastrous form soon to stay relevant in their qualifying group.

Kazakhstan are in a slightly better position to get a result this week despite having lost 10 of their last 12 games, seeing as they had won seven of the previous 11. The visitors also lost their opening game of the qualifiers in a 3-1 defeat away to Wales during the weekend and will be looking to get vital points on Tuesday as they seek a first-ever World Cup finals appearance.

Ad

Trending

Liechtenstein vs Kazakhstan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This midweek’s tie will mark the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

Neither side have made an appearance in the World Cup finals and were both eliminated in the group stages of the last qualifying campaign, finishing bottom of their respective groups.

The Blue-Reds are without a clean sheet in their last three matches and have managed just two in their last seven.

Liechtenstein are currently ranked 204th on the FIFA World Rankings while Kazakhstan are ranked 110th.

Ad

Liechtenstein vs Kazakhstan Prediction

Liechtenstein have lost their last three games on the trot and will likely be satisfied to share the spoils on Tuesday. They are, however, by far the weakest side in Group J and have a difficult task ahead of them this week.

The Hawks are overwhelming favorites going into this game and will only need to move past their recent poor form to get all three points and kick-start their campaign.

Ad

Prediction: Liechtenstein 0-3 Kazakhstan

Liechtenstein vs Kazakhstan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kazakhstan to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the Hawks' last eight competitive away matches have all produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback