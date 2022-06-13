Liechtenstein vs Latvia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The two sides at opposite ends of the Group D1 standings square off on Tuesday as Liechtenstein play host to Latvia at the Rheinpark Stadion.

While the visitors currently lead the way in the table, the Blue-Reds are currently rooted to the bottom of the pile after losing each of their three Nations League matches.

Liechtenstein failed to get their Nations League campaign up and running as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Andorra on Friday.

They have now lost seven consecutive games across all competitions, while failing to win any of their last 21 outings.

Liechtenstein’s last victory came back in October 2020 when they saw off Luxembourg 2-1 in a friendly fixture.

Elsewhere, Latvia maintained their perfect record in the campaign as they came from behind to see off Moldova 4-2 last time out.

They have won each of their three games in the Nations League to sit top of Group D1 with a five-point cushion over second-placed Moldova.

Latvia are now unbeaten in seven consecutive matches across all competitions, stretching back to a 2-1 loss to Turkey in October 2021.

Liechtenstein vs Latvia Head-To-Head

Latvia have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming eight wins from the last 10 meetings between the sides.

Liechtenstein have managed just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Liechtenstein Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Latvia Form Guide: W-W-W-W-D

Liechtenstein vs Latvia Team News

Liechtenstein

Sandro Wolfinger is a doubt for the hosts after coming off with a first-half injury against Andorra last time out, while Lukas Graber is currently suspended.

Injured: None

Suspended: Lukas Graber

Doubtful: Sandro Wolfinger

Latvia

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Liechtenstein vs Latvia Predicted XI

Liechtenstein Predicted XI (3-4-3): Benjamin Buechel; Rafael Gruenenfelder, Andreas Malin, Sandro Wolfinger; Lukas Graber, Aron Sele, Simon Luchinger, Andrin Netzer; Niklas Beck, Nicolas Hasler, Yanik Frick

Latvia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Pavels Steinbors; Roberts Savalnieks, Antonijs Černomordijs, Kaspars Dubra, Raivis Jurkovskis; Janis Ikaunieks, Arturs Zjuzins, Kristers Tobers, Andrejs Ciganiks; Roberts Uldrikis, Vladislavs Gutkovskis

Liechtenstein vs Latvia Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting campaigns in the Nations League, with Latvia winning each of their three games. We are tipping the visitors to maintain their fine run and see off the floundering Liechtenstein side.

Prediction: Liechtenstein 0-2 Latvia

