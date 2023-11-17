Liechtenstein vs Luxembourg Prediction and Betting Tips | November 19th 2023

Liechtenstein will host Luxembourg at the Rheinpark Stadion on Sunday in the final round of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The home side have perhaps expectedly endured a disastrous qualification campaign as they continue their wretched start to life under manager Konrad Funfstuck. They were beaten 2-0 by group leaders Portugal in their last match and were very fortunate not to have lost by a significantly larger margin to A Seleção das Quinas.

Luxembourg, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the European qualifiers, with their only route to the final tournament next year being the playoffs. They beat Bosnia & Herzegovina 4-1 in their last game and were already three goals up before their opponents scored a late consolation goal.

The visitors sit third in the group table with 14 points from nine games. They will be looking to add to that tally this weekend as they gear up for the upcoming playoffs.

Liechtenstein vs Luxembourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The home side have won three of those games while the visitors have won once. There has been one draw between the two teams.

Liechtenstein's last win came back in October 2020 when they beat the Red Lions 2-1 at the Stade Josy Barthel.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

The home side have conceded 27 goals in the European qualifiers so far. Only Cyprus (28) have conceded more.

Only one of Luxembourg's four wins in the qualifiers so far has come on the road.

The Red Lions were ranked 87th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 113 places above their weekend opponents.

Liechtenstein vs Luxembourg Prediction

Liechtenstein are on an abysmal 22-game losing streak and are without a win in their last 34 games across all competitions. They have not won a game on home soil since 2018 and will be desperate for a result here.

Luxembourg's latest result ended a four-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors win this one fairly easily.

Prediction: Liechtenstein 0-3 Luxembourg

Liechtenstein vs Luxembourg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Luxembourg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/Under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last 13 matches)