Liechtenstein vs Moldova prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Two sides in need of a morale-boosting result go head-to-head in Group D1 of the UEFA Nations League as Liechtenstein play host to Moldova at the Rheinpark Stadion on Friday.

The Blue-Reds have failed to taste victory in any competition since October 2020, while the visitors will be desperate to snap their 11-game winless run.

Liechtenstein were left empty-handed in their most recent outing on March 29 when they fell to a 1-0 friendly defeat against Faroe Islands.

They have now failed to win any of their last 18 outings across all competitions, including each of their 10 games in the World Cup qualifiers, where they finished rock-bottom in Group J with one point from a possible 30.

Liechtenstein’s last win came way back in October 2020, when they saw off Luxembourg 2-1 in a thrilling friendly fixture.

Meanwhile, Moldova were last in action in March when they were beaten on penalties by Kazakhstan in the League C relegation play-outs.

Having lost 2-1 in the first leg on March 24, the Selectionata evened the tie in the second leg five days later courtesy of a 1-0 victory, before losing 5-4 on penalties.

Moldova head into the weekend on a run of 10 defeats from their last 11 outings, with March’s second-leg win over Kazakhstan being the only exception.

Liechtenstein vs Moldova Head-To-Head

This will be just the third meeting between the two sides. Liechtenstein are unbeaten in their previous two encounters, claiming one win and one draw in that time.

Liechtenstein Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Moldova Form Guide: W-L-L-L-L

Liechtenstein vs Moldova Team News

Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein have called up 30 players to the national team camp, with skipper Nicolas Hasler being the most capped player with 84 appearances to his name.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Moldova

Moldova will be without Benevento midfielder Artur Ionita, who has been omitted from the squad by manager Serghei Cleșcenco.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Liechtenstein vs Moldova Predicted XI

Liechtenstein Predicted XI (5-3-2): Benjamin Büchel; Seyhan Yildiz, Sandro Wolfinger, Andreas Malin, Rafael Grünenfelder, Livio Meier; Aron Sele, Fabio Wolfinger, Nicolas Hasler; Yanik Frick, Noah Frick

Moldova Predicted XI (3-4-3): Cristian Avram; Veaceslav Posmac, Vladim Bolohan, Daniel Dumbravanu; Ioan-Călin Revenco, Maxim Cojocaru, Vadim Rata, Radu Gînsari; Mihail Caimacov, Ion Nicolaescu; Sergiu Plătică

Liechtenstein vs Moldova Prediction

Liechtenstein and Moldova will be desperate to snap their winless run and open their Nations League campaign on a high note. However, we predict they will take a cautious approach to the game in a bid to avoid yet another defeat and cancel out each other’s efforts.

Prediction: Liechtenstein 1-1 Moldova

