Liechtenstein vs North Macedonia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2025

Liechtenstein will host North Macedonia at Rheinpark Stadion on Saturday in the opening round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side have endured a difficult run of results under head coach Konrad Fünfstück, most recently going winless in their Nations League campaign, and must step things up significantly heading into the World Cup qualifiers this weekend.

They suffered a disappointing 3-1 home defeat to San Marino in their last match, heading into the break a goal up following an Aron Sele strike before their opponents turned the game on its head in the second half.

North Macedonia, meanwhile, lived up to expectations in the Nations League and have been promoted to League B for the first time. They picked up a narrow but largely comfortable 1-0 win over the Faroe Islands in their most recent outing, with Granada man Bojan Miovski scoring the sole goal of the game in the second half.

The visitors will be looking to carry their good run of form into the weekend clash before they play host to Wales in their second game next week.

Liechtenstein vs North Macedonia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 meetings between the two nations. North Macedonia are unbeaten in all 11 contests, picking up 10 wins and a draw.

The two teams last faced off in a World Cup qualifying clash back in October 2021 which the Lynxes won 4-0.

Liechtenstein have failed to score any goals in five of their last six games in this fixture.

North Macedonia were ranked 67th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 137 places above their weekend opponents.

Liechtenstein vs North Macedonia Prediction

The Blue-Reds are on a run of consecutive defeats and have won just one since 2020. They are badly mismatched ahead of Saturday's game but they are expected to give a good account of themselves in front of their home fans.

North Macedonia have won their last five games on the trot and have kept clean sheets in each of those games. They have been the dominant side in this fixture historically and should come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Liechtenstein 0-3 North Macedonia

Liechtenstein vs North Macedonia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: North Macedonia to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)

