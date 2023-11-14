Liechtenstein vs Portugal Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16th 2023

Liechtenstein will invite Portugal to the Rheinpark Stadion in the group stage of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Thursday.

The hosts have suffered back-to-back defeats in their eight games in the qualifying campaign thus far and are at the bottom of the Group J table. The visitors, meanwhile, have enjoyed a 100% record in the qualifiers and are at the top of the table.

The hosts suffered a 4-0 away loss to Iceland in their previous outing and will look to leave a good account of themselves in this home game. The visitors produced a five-star performance in the first half to register a 5-0 away win over Bosnia and Herzegovina last month.

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his form with a 15-minute brace while Bruno Fernandes, João Félix, and João Cancelo added goals later in the first half.

Portugal have booked their spot in the main event, thanks to a dominant run in the qualifiers thus far. They will look to finish the campaign with a 100% record.

Liechtenstein vs Portugal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths eight times in all competitions thus far, with five meetings coming in European qualifiers. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings against the hosts and have an unbeaten record in these games, with seven wins.

All eight meetings have produced over 2.5 goals, with the visitors outscoring the hosts 39-3 in these games. The visitors registered a 4-0 win in the reverse fixture in March.

Portugal have the best-attacking record in the qualifying campaign thus far, scoring 32 goals in eight games. Interestingly, they are yet to concede in away games in the ongoing campaign.

Liechtenstein have scored just once in the qualifying campaign thus far, with that win coming in an away meeting against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Liechtenstein vs Portugal Prediction

The Blue Reds head into the match in poor form, suffering 21 defeats on the trot. Their winless run extends to 33 games in all competitions. In European qualifiers, they are winless in their last 14 home games, failing to score 12 times in that period.

Just San Marino have conceded more goals (26) in the qualifiers than the hosts thus far. Liechtenstein's poor defensive record in European qualifiers is a cause for concern.

Seleção das Quinas have booked their place in the main event and will look to finish their qualifying campaign on a positive note. They have never gone unbeaten in a European qualifying campaign and Roberto Martinez will look to create history this time around.

He has named a star-studded squad for the two last games of the qualifiers, looking to continue the team's current goalscoring form. The visitors have scored 15 times without conceding in their last five away games in European qualifiers and are strong favorites.

Considering the visitors' dominance against the hosts and their current form, they are expected to register a comfortable win while the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Liechtenstein 0-3 Portugal

Liechtenstein vs Portugal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portugal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score or assist any time - Yes