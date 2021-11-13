Liechtenstein vs Romania prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Liechtenstein will welcome Romania to the Rheinpark Stadion for the final matchday of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 9-0 mauling at the hands of Germany on Thursday.

A gutless display from Romania saw them held to a goalless draw by a dogged Iceland on home turf.

The draw saw Tricolorii drop to third spot in Group J, having accrued 14 points from nine matches. Liechtenstein are guaranteed to finish last in the group and have just one point to show for their efforts across nine matches.

Liechtenstein vs Romania Head-to-Head

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides and Romania were victorious on all the previous five occasions when they clashed.

First-half goals from Alin Tosca and Cristian Manea helped Romania secure a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture between the sides in September.

The hosts are without a win since October 2020. Romania have managed two wins from their last five matches.

Liechtenstein form guide: L-L-L-D-L

Romania form guide: D-W-L-D-W

Liechtenstein vs Romania Team News

Liechtenstein

Jens Hofer's early dismissal against Germany has ruled him out of the final game of the qualifiers.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Jens Hofer

Romania

Andrei Ratiu is suspended for accumulation of yellow cards.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Andrei Ratiu

Liechtenstein vs Romania Predicted XI

Liechtenstein Predicted XI (5-3-2): Benjamin Buchel (GK); Maximilian Goppel, Andreas Malin, Daniel Kaufmann, Noah Frommelt, Sandro Wolfinger; Aron Sele, Fabio Wolfinger, Nicolas Hasler; Yanik Frick, Noah Frick

Romania Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Florin Nita (GK); Cristian Manea, Vlad Chiriches, Ionut Nedelcearu, Nicusor Bancu; Nicolae Stanciu, Dragos Nedelcu; Ianis Hagi, Alexandru Cicaldau, Alexandru Maxim; Denis Alibec

Liechtenstein vs Romania Prediction

Liechtenstein are significantly beneath the rest of the competition. The gap between them and Romania is evident in the fact that they have lost all five matches against the east Europeans by an aggregate score of 28-1.

Romania are just one point behind North Macedonia in the race to finish second in the group and the visitors need maximum points here to take advantage of any slip.

The visitors have a tight backline that is unlikely to be too troubled by a goal-shy Liechtenstein attack. We are backing Mirel Radoi's side to cruise to a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Liechtenstein 0-3 Romania

