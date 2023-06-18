Liechtenstein vs Slovakia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 20th 2023

Liechtenstein will be looking to snap their 16-match losing streak when they visit the Rheinpark Stadion to face Slovakia on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Francesco Calzona’s men set out to record a third straight win in the Euro 2024 qualifiers and move to the top of Group J.

Liechtenstein failed to stop the rot as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Luxembourg on Saturday.

Konrad Funfstuck’s men have now lost their last 19 games across all competitions and are winless in 28 straight outings since a 2-1 friendly win over Luxembourg in October 2020.

Liechtenstein, who are currently 199th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, have already been eliminated from the qualifiers as they sit rooted to the bottom of Group J.

Slovakia, on the other hand, picked up successive wins for the first time since June 2022 as they edged out Iceland 2-1 on Saturday.

This followed a 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on March 26 which saw their six-match winless run come to an end.

With six points from three matches, Calzona’s men are currently second in the group standings, two points off first-placed Portugal.

Liechtenstein vs Slovakia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last nine meetings between the sides, Slovakia boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Liechtenstein are yet to taste victory against the Falcons, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Slovakia are on a two-match winning streak and are unbeaten in all but one of their last six away matches, claiming four wins and one draw since March 2022.

Funfstuck’s men are on a dire run of 19 consecutive defeats across all competitions and have lost their last 11 home games since a goalless draw against San Marino in October 2020.

Liechtenstein vs Slovakia Prediction

Slovakia will be licking their lips as they take on a Liechtenstein side who have lost their last 19 games on the spin.

Given the gulf in quality between the two sides and their contrasting form, we predict a one-sided affair at the Rheinpark Stadion, with the Falcons picking up all three points.

Prediction: Liechtenstein 0-3 Slovakia

Liechtenstein vs Slovakia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Slovakia

Tip 2: First-half winners - Slovakia (The Falcons have led at half time in five of their last seven meetings with Liechtenstein)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the last nine clashes between the sides)

