Lierse Kempenzonen vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | November 10th 2022 

Anderlecht take on Lierse Kempenzonen at the Bosuilstadion in the round of 32 of the Belgian Cup on Thursday.

The Jupiler League side are currently on a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

RSC Anderlecht @rscanderlecht Update Jan Vertonghen: er wordt geen rekening gehouden met een lange onbeschikbaarheid. Plus d'infos sur rsca.be/news/update-ja… Update Jan Vertonghen: er wordt geen rekening gehouden met een lange onbeschikbaarheid. Plus d'infos sur rsca.be/news/update-ja….

Lierse Kempenzonen returned to winning ways in the Belgian second division as they saw off Jong KRC Genk 4-2 on home turf.

This followed a 3-0 defeat against Molenbeek on October 30 which saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Lierse Kempenzonen have now turned their sights to the Belgian Cup, where they kicked off their campaign with an emphatic 5-1 victory over Mechelen on September 24.

RSC Anderlecht @rscanderlecht #UECL PFK Ludogorets in de volgende ronde van de Conference League. Les matches seront joués les 16 et 23 février. 🟣 PFK Ludogorets in de volgende ronde van de Conference League. Les matches seront joués les 16 et 23 février. 🟣⚪ #UECL https://t.co/OaNVquaFBc

Meanwhile, Anderlecht were denied a third consecutive win as they played out a goalless draw against Royal Antwerp last time out.

They are currently unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions, picking up two wins and two draws since October.

However, Anderlecht have struggled for results on the road, where they are winless in four of their last five matches, losing three and claiming one draw in that time.

Lierse Kempenzonen vs Anderlecht Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last 12 meetings between the sides, Anderlecht boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Lierse Kempenzonen have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four different occasions.

Anderlecht are unbeaten in their last four matches, stretching back to a 3-1 loss against Standard Liege on October 23.

Lierse Kempenzonen have won their last four home games in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and conceding four since September’s 3-2 loss against Lierse Kempenzonen.

Lierse Kempenzonen vs Anderlecht Prediction

While Lierse Kempenzonen will look to continue their fine home form, they take on a significantly superior Anderlecht side who are unbeaten in four consecutive games. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, we are tipping Anderlecht to claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Lierse Kempenzonen 0-3 Anderlecht

Lierse Kempenzonen vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Anderlecht

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of the last 10 meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last 10 meetings)

