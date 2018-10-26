×
Ligue 1 2018-19: 5 Paris Saint Germain players to watch out this season

Devang R Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
15   //    26 Oct 2018, 21:00 IST

PSG will be banking Neymar to lead them to success this term
PSG will be banking Neymar to lead them to success this term

After an eventful 2017-18 season, Thomas Tuchel will be hoping his side produces yet another productive season. PSG have won 5 out of the last 6 Ligue 1 seasons and Tuchel will be looking to continue on an upward trajectory.

Neymar’s arrival has surely added the much-required swag, but the Parisians haven’t been able to match the quality of some of the bigger sides in the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel’s first objective would be to give his players confidence that they have the calibre to match the heavyweights of European Football. The French club has to show discipline and consistency in every department.

The Parisian side started their Champions League season on a disappointing note after losing 3-2 to Liverpool in the first game, which followed a 6-1 drubbing of Serbian side Red Star Belgrade. On the 3rd matchday, PSG produced another disappointing result, managing a 2-2 draw against Napoli at home.

With plenty of experience and class in the dugout, Thomas Tuchel’s side looks a balanced outfit and it’s only about playing with a positive temperament which could help his side remain at the top.

The German has time and again spoken about the need to maintain calm during pressure situations which will help them to face the challenges thrown at them. The dominant French side won the 2017-18 Ligue 1 season with 93 points.

They look set to continue their dominance in the league, sitting pretty at the top with 10 wins from 10 games and are looking in prime form. But Thomas Tuchel has stated that doing well in the Champions League will be of utmost importance and his side needs to bring in a more aggressive type of attitude which will possibly place them in a position to challenge the best clubs in European Football.

He has also claimed that his side consists of some of the most incredibly gifted players which can deliver the desired results when the team needs them the most. We take a look at 5 such players could play a crucial for PSG this season.

# 1 Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe scored 13 goals in 28 games in the last Ligue 1 season with seven assists to his name
Mbappe scored 13 goals in 28 games in the last Ligue 1 season with seven assists to his name

The French sensation took this year’s World Cup by storm as the 20-year-old looked in sublime form.

He scored four goals in seven games in this year’s World Cup and won the Golden Boot award.

Mbappe scored 13 goals in 28 games in the last Ligue 1 season with seven assists to his name and in this season he has already scored nine goals in six games with three assists to his name.

In the 2018-19 Champions League season, the Frenchman has already scored two goals in two games.

The striker will surely be the guiding force along with Neymar and Edinson Cavani in the forward line.

The 20-year-old will be a threat for any opponent keeping in mind his goal-scoring prowess and his ability to outclass any defense with his electric pace and the kind of acceleration he provides in the forward line.

His creative dribbles can outsmart any opposition and has the knack of placing himself in goal scoring positions. Mbappe surely provides a much-needed sting in Paris St Germain forward line. Mbappe's quick counter-attacks can floor the best defenses.


Devang R Joshi
ANALYST
