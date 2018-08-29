Like Guardiola at Barcelona, Ryan Giggs would be perfect for the Manchester United job

Giggs currently manages the Welsh National team

Right now, Manchester United are exactly the opposite of what made the Old Trafford side famous. Ever since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, United have stuttered and stumbled, showing alarming signs of vulnerability and weakness rarely associated with the club.

United had opted for David Moyes to steer the ship after the legendary Scot stepped down, but after a turbulent 9 months, he was asked to leave. Louis Van Gaal was given a little more time, almost 2 years, but a poor show of trophies and an even worse display of football saw him depart as well.

United could no longer “wait” for trophies and hence Mourinho was selected, a manager who perhaps stands for everything but for the famed Manchester United ideology. Instant results were what was achieved, but there are inherent costs which have come to the fore during that time.

The most glaring of that is the loss of the” United identity” on the field. There had been calls for Mourinho’s termination after the Brighton game but after Monday night, those voices have gotten even stronger. While it is not wise to ditch a manager after just two bad games, there have been signs that appointing Mourinho has backfired for the Red Devils. The most glaring of that evidence is the resurgence across town.

As such, United may be tempted to dig deep and search for solutions and if they do decide to look for alternatives to Mourinho, there are quite a few options available. However, very few people will be as tailor-made for the job as Ryan Giggs, United’s most decorated player, currently in charge of Wales and it could turn out to be a match made in heaven.

Premier League Knowhow

Giggs was a supreme player for the Old Trafford side

Ryan Giggs moved up the youth ranks at Old Trafford, making his debut for Manchester United in the 1990/91 season in the First Division, before the inception of the Premier League.

Since then, Giggs went on to feature in an incredible 24 seasons for Manchester United, before he retired at the end of the 2013/14 season. He had scored in each of those seasons except for the last one.

The Welshman featured in 632 Premier League games for Manchester United, scoring 109 goals, over 22 seasons. Granted, the Premier League has changed a lot since his playing times, but the experience he gathered as a player would be priceless for the team right now.

Besides the Premier League, Giggs featured in 74 games in the FA Cup, 41 games in the League Cup, 157 games in Europe and 19 other games for Manchester United. He played 963 games in total for the Red Devils, scoring 168 goals over his illustrious career.

