Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Like Guardiola at Barcelona, Ryan Giggs would be perfect for the Manchester United job

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Feature
927   //    29 Aug 2018, 19:57 IST

Wales Training Session
Giggs currently manages the Welsh National team

Right now, Manchester United are exactly the opposite of what made the Old Trafford side famous. Ever since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, United have stuttered and stumbled, showing alarming signs of vulnerability and weakness rarely associated with the club.

United had opted for David Moyes to steer the ship after the legendary Scot stepped down, but after a turbulent 9 months, he was asked to leave. Louis Van Gaal was given a little more time, almost 2 years, but a poor show of trophies and an even worse display of football saw him depart as well.

United could no longer “wait” for trophies and hence Mourinho was selected, a manager who perhaps stands for everything but for the famed Manchester United ideology. Instant results were what was achieved, but there are inherent costs which have come to the fore during that time.

The most glaring of that is the loss of the” United identity” on the field. There had been calls for Mourinho’s termination after the Brighton game but after Monday night, those voices have gotten even stronger. While it is not wise to ditch a manager after just two bad games, there have been signs that appointing Mourinho has backfired for the Red Devils. The most glaring of that evidence is the resurgence across town.

As such, United may be tempted to dig deep and search for solutions and if they do decide to look for alternatives to Mourinho, there are quite a few options available. However, very few people will be as tailor-made for the job as Ryan Giggs, United’s most decorated player, currently in charge of Wales and it could turn out to be a match made in heaven.

Premier League Knowhow

Ryan Giggs and Jocelyn Angloma
Giggs was a supreme player for the Old Trafford side

Ryan Giggs moved up the youth ranks at Old Trafford, making his debut for Manchester United in the 1990/91 season in the First Division, before the inception of the Premier League.

Since then, Giggs went on to feature in an incredible 24 seasons for Manchester United, before he retired at the end of the 2013/14 season. He had scored in each of those seasons except for the last one.

The Welshman featured in 632 Premier League games for Manchester United, scoring 109 goals, over 22 seasons. Granted, the Premier League has changed a lot since his playing times, but the experience he gathered as a player would be priceless for the team right now.

Besides the Premier League, Giggs featured in 74 games in the FA Cup, 41 games in the League Cup, 157 games in Europe and 19 other games for Manchester United. He played 963 games in total for the Red Devils, scoring 168 goals over his illustrious career.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Football Ryan Giggs Marcus Rashford Sir Alex Ferguson Jose Mourinho Pep Guardiola
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
Cruyff: Guardiola could have replaced Ferguson at...
RELATED STORY
Messi obsession may be behind Ronaldo's Juve switch - Giggs
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United desperate to sign Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona heavyweight eager to welcome...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona would be happy to have Pogba, says Pique
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Star to Barcelona: When can it happen?
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar desperate to join FC...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar agrees five-year...
RELATED STORY
5 Players Manchester United are linked to in the Transfer...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: United want Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
01 Sep LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
01 Sep BRI FUL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham
01 Sep CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
01 Sep CRY SOU 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Southampton
01 Sep EVE HUD 07:30 PM Everton vs Huddersfield Town
01 Sep WES WOL 07:30 PM West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
01 Sep MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
02 Sep CAR ARS 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Arsenal
02 Sep BUR MAN 08:30 PM Burnley vs Manchester United
02 Sep WAT TOT 08:30 PM Watford vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us