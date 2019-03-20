'Like I've always said, Real Madrid is a dream for anyone'- Manchester United star reveals his admiration for Los Blancos and Zinedine Zidane

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has revealed his admiration for Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane, stating that it would be a dream to play for Real Madrid under the guidance of Zinedine Zidane for anyone who loves football.

The 26-year-old French midfielder endured a tough first six months of 2018/19 season under Jose Mourinho as he was being dropped from the starting line-up often.

But after the end Mourinho's chaotic regime, Pogba has really found his form under the tutelage of interim boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer. Pogba has racked up 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions for United and has surely proved himself again to be one of the best in the Premier League.

As a result, Manchester United are still in contention for a top four spot in the Premier League table. They are fifth, just two points below Arsenal who are at fourth spot. United also managed to defeat Paris Saint-Germain and qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane returned to manage Real Madrid nine months after his departure. Zidane himself admitted to being a fan of the Manchester United midfielder during his first managerial stint with Madrid.

The 26-year-old French midfielder revealed his admiration for Los Blancos and Zidane at a press conference, stating that it would be a dream to play for Real Madrid for any footballer.

"Like I've always said, Real Madrid is a dream for anyone. It's one of the biggest clubs in the world," Pogba said to reporters as quoted by Goal.

"There is also [Zinedine] Zidane as a coach and it's a dream for anybody who likes football.

"For now, I'm at Manchester. We don't know what the future holds. I'm at Manchester and I'm happy."

Paul Pogba is expected to feature for France as they play Moldova and Iceland in Euro 2020 Qualifiers.

