×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'Like I've always said, Real Madrid is a dream for anyone'- Manchester United star reveals his admiration for Los Blancos and Zinedine Zidane

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
255   //    20 Mar 2019, 23:05 IST
Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the story?

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has revealed his admiration for Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane, stating that it would be a dream to play for Real Madrid under the guidance of Zinedine Zidane for anyone who loves football.

In case you didn't know..

The 26-year-old French midfielder endured a tough first six months of 2018/19 season under Jose Mourinho as he was being dropped from the starting line-up often.

But after the end Mourinho's chaotic regime, Pogba has really found his form under the tutelage of interim boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer. Pogba has racked up 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions for United and has surely proved himself again to be one of the best in the Premier League.

As a result, Manchester United are still in contention for a top four spot in the Premier League table. They are fifth, just two points below Arsenal who are at fourth spot. United also managed to defeat Paris Saint-Germain and qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane returned to manage Real Madrid nine months after his departure. Zidane himself admitted to being a fan of the Manchester United midfielder during his first managerial stint with Madrid.

The heart of the matter

The 26-year-old French midfielder revealed his admiration for Los Blancos and Zidane at a press conference, stating that it would be a dream to play for Real Madrid for any footballer.

"Like I've always said, Real Madrid is a dream for anyone. It's one of the biggest clubs in the world," Pogba said to reporters as quoted by Goal.
"There is also [Zinedine] Zidane as a coach and it's a dream for anybody who likes football.
"For now, I'm at Manchester. We don't know what the future holds. I'm at Manchester and I'm happy."

What's next?

Paul Pogba is expected to feature for France as they play Moldova and Iceland in Euro 2020 Qualifiers.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Paul Pogba Zinedine Zidane
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
Pogba: Real Madrid is a dream for anyone
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Woodward wants £75m Real Madrid star, Bid rejected for €103m defender and more - 1 December 2018
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United and Real Madrid set to battle for 'new Cristiano Ronaldo'
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: We had a helicopter ready for Gareth Bale, says David Moyes
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Premier League star waits for his price to be named for summer move
RELATED STORY
LaLiga rumours: Premier League star determined to join Real Madrid in the wake of Zinedine Zidane's arrival
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Zinedine Zidane's return could mean superstar won't join Los Blancos next season
RELATED STORY
Juventus considering move for €200 million Manchester United target, Zidane wants Premier League midfielder at Madrid and more Premier League transfer news: March 20, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer rumours: 7 stars who are likely to join Los Blancos after the return of Zinedine Zidane
RELATED STORY
5 Star Players Zinedine Zidane Could Sign at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us