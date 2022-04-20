“Like a jet fighter through the evening mist” – Fans describe incredible Liverpool goal as ‘unplayable’ Reds extend lead over Manchester United through Salah

Football fans online raved about Liverpool's second goal against Manchester United in their Premier League game. The two English giants faced each other in a crucial game on Tuesday, April 19 at Anfield. Mohamed Salah completed an impressive team move to score past David De Gea in the first half.

The Reds took the lead early in the game through January signing Luis Diaz. The skilful winger tapped the ball home in the fifth minute after a cross from Salah.

However, the second goal was built even better. The move involved one-touch passes from Joel Matip, Luis Diaz and finally Sadio Mane, who provided an inch-perfect pass for Salah to score.

Football fans on Twitter were in awe of the move and reacted to the same. Some have even called the Reds an unstoppable force at the moment.

Here are some tweets in that regard after Salah scored yet again against Manchester United:

Musa Okwonga @Okwonga Liverpool going through Manchester United like a jet fighter through the evening mist. Liverpool going through Manchester United like a jet fighter through the evening mist.

Nwani Emeka @Rihybilli Liverpool be flying like a dragon over man u #livmun Liverpool be flying like a dragon over man u #livmun

The goal was also vital for Mohamed Salah himself. The 29-year-old winger has been on a bit of a barren run in front of goal. The Egyptian superstar has not scored a league goal in his last three outings.

Salah was also goalless in the Champions League quarterfinal tie against Benfica. He also failed to find the net in the FA Cup semifinal against Manchester City.

However, the Egyptian is back amongst the goals as he looks to claim the Premier League Golden Boot. As things stand, Salah is at the top of the goalscoring leaderboard in the Premier League. He has scored 21 league goals this season.

Salah's overall tally for the season currently stands at 29 goals and 11 assists from 42 matches across all competitions.

Despite his stellar season, Mohamed Salah currently has less than 18 months remaining on his current Liverpool contract. Right now, there have been no advancements in negotiations between the club and the player.

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick the last time Liverpool faced Manchester United

Mohamed Salah has been in some great form whenever he faces Manchester United. The 29-year-old winger scored a hat-trick against the Red Devils earlier this season.

Liverpool secured a 5-0 win at Old Trafford on that occasion with Naby Keita and Diogo Jota also getting on the scoresheet.

Liverpool FC @LFC



[2-0]



#LIVMUN twitter.com/LFC/status/151… Liverpool FC @LFC SAAAAAALAAAAAAHHHHH!!! IT'S TWO!!!!!!!!!! SAAAAAALAAAAAAHHHHH!!! IT'S TWO!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/6aS10KRzOH 22' - WHAT. A. GOAL. Incredible movement and crisp passing around the edge of the box sees Matip find Mane, who plays a ball around the corner for Salah's run and he slots in.[2-0] 22' - WHAT. A. GOAL. Incredible movement and crisp passing around the edge of the box sees Matip find Mane, who plays a ball around the corner for Salah's run and he slots in. [2-0]#LIVMUN twitter.com/LFC/status/151…

Prior to the game at Anfield, Mohamed Salah faced Manchester United on nine occasions in his career with Liverpool.

The former Chelsea and FC Basel star has scored seven goals and provided an assist against the Red Devils.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit