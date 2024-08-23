Lille vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2024

Lille welcome Angers to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Ligue 1 on Saturday (August 24). The hosts got their league campaign underway with a win last week, while Angers suffered a loss.

Lille registered a comfortable 2-0 win at Reims in their campaign opener last week. Bafode Diakite opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time before Jonathan David doubled their lead at the death.

They extended their unbeaten start of the season to four games with a 2-0 home win in the UEFA Champions League qualifying play-offs over Slavia Prague. Edon Zhegrova and David scored second-half goals.

Angers, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 home loss to Lens on their return to the top flight.

Trending

Lille vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 46 times across competitions, with Angers leading 21-13.

They last met in Ligue 1 in the 2022-23 season, with both teams recording 1-0 home wins.

Their last four meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with one clean sheet for either side.

Lille have had an unbeaten run across competitions, winning three games, scoring three goals each in the wins and keeping two clean sheets.

Angers have one win in last nine league outings.

The visitors have endured a 15-game winless streak in away games in Ligue 1, suffering 13 defeats.

Lille have scored at least two goals in their last five league outings.

Lille vs Angers Prediction

Lille have scored two goals in their last two games while keeping clean sheets. They have suffered one loss in five home meetings against Angers.

Edon Zhegrova is unavailable due to suspension, while Angel Gomes was knocked unconscious in the campaign opener following a head injury and will be rested.

Angers, meanwhile, have one win in their away meetings against Lille and are winless in 15 away games in Ligue 1.

Jean-Eudes Aholou picked up a knock in their campaign opener and is a doubt for the trip to Pierre-Mauroy. Justin Kalumba and Jim Allevinah remain sidelined with injuries, while new signing Haris Belkebla's involvment is doubtful.

Considering the current form of both teams and Angers's struggles in Ligue 1, expect Lille to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lille 2-1 Angers

Lille vs Angers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lille to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jonathan David to score or assist any time - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback